Bolaji Sofoluwe, the co-founder and Managing Director of ETK Group Ltd, has been honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her significant contributions to business growth, international trade, and the empowerment of women in entrepreneurship.

This recognition, awarded as part of the 2024 New Year’s Honours, celebrates her leadership in facilitating over £1 billion in trade and investment across 32 African countries over the last 14 years.

Sofoluwe has become a recognized figure in the global trade landscape, advising a diverse range of businesses—from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed companies—on entering and thriving in African markets.

Her strategic approach to market expansion, grounded in a strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, has helped many companies minimize risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities across sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, and luxury.

Beyond her work at ETK Group, Sofoluwe is a passionate advocate for women in business, providing mentorship and investments to women-owned businesses.

Reflecting on her recognition, Sofoluwe said, “This award is a shared milestone, reflecting the tireless efforts of my incredible team at ETK Group, my mentors, and partners, and the unconditional support and love of my family.”