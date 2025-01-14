The United States of America’s President-elect, Donald Trump’s net worth rose by $865 million in a single day, bringing his total wealth to $7 billion.

The spike comes just days before his inauguration, driven by a sharp rally in the stock price of his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group.

The 78-year-old saw his net worth climb from $6.2 billion, recorded just a month ago.

The recent jump is tied to a 20% rise in Trump Media’s stock, which closed at $42.91 on January 13—its highest price since late October.

The recent uptick in Trump’s net worth also highlights the impact of his business dealings, particularly his media company, which has become more closely tied to his political career.

The rally represents a $1 billion rise in Trump’s personal valuation since December 20, when he moved his 57% stake in Trump Media to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

The increase in Trump Media’s stock price appears to lack a specific financial catalyst. However, it comes amid heightened anticipation surrounding Trump’s upcoming inauguration. Historically, the company’s stock movements have been closely tied to news about Trump rather than financial performance or internal developments.

Some context

Trump Media & Technology Group, which went public in March 2024, has experienced a turbulent trading history. The stock reached a peak of $66.22 shortly after its debut but tumbled to a low of $12.15 by September.

A recovery began in October, fueled by Trump’s election victory, with shares climbing to $51.51 before experiencing further volatility.

In December, Trump transferred approximately 114.75 million shares of the company to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

While this move ensures Trump remains the sole beneficiary, it also allows his son, Donald Trump Jr., the trust’s trustee, the flexibility to sell the shares. Despite this, Trump has publicly stated he has no intention of offloading his stake.

What you should know

The rally in Trump Media’s stock shows the close relationship between Trump’s political prominence and the company’s market performance. With his inauguration just a week away, investor interest and speculation around Trump-related ventures remain high.

As the company continues to gain momentum, Trump’s financial stake in Trump Media may see further fluctuations tied to his political activities. This financial surge positions the president-elect among the wealthiest individuals in the political landscape, with potential implications for his business dealings and broader economic influence during his presidency.