The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen has said that US president Donald Trump’s stance on energy security mirrors the priorities of Nigeria’s own policy direction.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Verheijen stated that Nigeria, like many other nations, has chosen to prioritize energy security to ensure affordability and self-sufficiency in energy production.

Upon his inauguration on January 20, 2025, President Trump declared a national energy emergency, initiating a series of executive orders aimed at bolstering domestic energy production.

“I think Trump’s approach is not any different from our country and for many other countries who have chosen to prioritise energy security in the face of increasing global uncertainty. The ‘drill baby drill’ message resonates for almost every country that has decided to make sure that it can store up its own resources to ensure energy security and abundance of energy for its own citizens, ensure it is affordable.”

She emphasized that while Nigeria remains committed to energy security, the government is also focused on balancing this with global climate concerns. The key, she explained, is to ensure that energy production aligns with industrialization, job creation, and economic growth.

“If you look at our policy, it’s very energy security-focused. How do we ensure there is more energy that we can export to other markets? How do we make sure that we are consuming more energy to drive our industrialisation and job creation and income growth? So, they are very similar in that regard. And you see that increasingly globally.”

Balancing Energy Security and Climate Commitments

The debate over energy security versus climate action has become a dominant theme in global energy discussions. Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” rhetoric, which prioritizes domestic energy production over aggressive climate policies, aligns with the choices of many nations, including Nigeria, China, and India, that seek to bolster their economies through energy independence.

In Nigeria’s case, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has consistently advocated for policies that expand oil and gas production while simultaneously investing in cleaner energy solutions such as natural gas, solar, and hydroelectric projects.

While critics argue that an aggressive focus on fossil fuels could hinder climate action, proponents like Verheijen maintain that energy security and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. Nigeria, she noted, is exploring ways to monetize its gas reserves, reduce flaring, and transition to cleaner fuel alternatives while ensuring energy remains affordable and accessible.

Nigeria’s Energy Future

The Nigerian government’s energy roadmap aligns with its broader economic transformation goals. Key areas of focus include:

Increased oil and gas exploration to boost domestic supply and export capacity.

Investment in refining capacity to reduce dependence on fuel imports.

Expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure to provide a cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel.

Diversification into renewables to complement fossil fuel production.