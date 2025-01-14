The cost of fibroid treatment in Nigeria has skyrocketed, with options ranging from N700,000 for open surgeries in hospitals to N3 million for non-invasive procedures.

The rising cost over the years has put significant financial strain on women battling the condition, especially in the face of rising inflation and a struggling healthcare system.

For some women, like Chioma who experienced a recurrence of fibroids, the condition has also been linked to infertility cases.

Fibroids, non-cancerous growths in the uterus, are a common condition among women of reproductive age, often requiring medical intervention that ranges from medication to surgical procedures.

Surging costs of surgical procedures

According to findings by Nairametrics, surgical procedures like myomectomy and hysterectomy, often needed for severe cases, now cost between N700,000 and N1.5 million in public hospitals.

In private facilities, the cost can go up to N2.5 million or more, depending on the complexity and hospital location. This is a steep increase compared to five years ago when similar procedures were much more affordable.

Additionally, non-invasive procedures with options such as Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), Laparoscopic and High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) cost between N2 million and N3 million.

The high cost of healthcare in Nigeria hinders timely fibroid treatment, especially for low-income women. Out-of-pocket expenses, lack of insurance, limited specialist access, and alternative treatments worsen the financial burden.

As a result, managing fibroids in Nigeria has become a financial challenge, with many women unable to afford the necessary medical or surgical interventions for their health.

Prevalence of fibroids

Fibroids are more common in Black women, as shown by research and personal experiences that during their lifetime, one in four to one in five women will see a doctor because of symptoms caused by fibroids.

Recent findings highlight a concerning increase in fibroid prevalence in Nigeria, according to a 2022 study published in the Nigerian Journal of Clinical Practice, approximately 20-30% of women in Nigeria are affected by fibroids.

Similarly, a 2023 study revealed that the incidence of fibroids was 51.9% among women aged 26-35 years and 44.6% among those aged 36-45 years. Other studies have estimated a national prevalence of 12.1% among Nigerian women.

The cost of fibroid treatment in Nigeria is influenced by various factors, with the choice of hospital or clinic being a significant one. Each facility has its own pricing structure, leading to variations in treatment fees across different locations.

Fibroid management, including procedures like myomectomy, laparoscopic, Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) and High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) often requires significant financial outlays, especially in private healthcare settings.

Disparities in treatment costs

Nairametrics gathered detailed information on the costs of fibroid treatments and surgeries from different medical facilities.

At Fibroids Care Centre at Nordica in Lagos, the cost of High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound HIFU, a non-invasive way to treat uterine fibroids, using this treatment method, cost N2 million and N60,000 for registration.

According to the center, over 580 treatments have been successful; each costing N2 million. The total expenditure amounts to N1.16 billion. This figure shows the heavy financial burden borne by Nigerians who pay for these treatments out of pocket.

In a healthcare system where only about 5-10% of the population has health insurance, the majority of patients face significant financial challenges to afford this procedure.

Dr. Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu, the executive director and founder of the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF), said the cost of treatment has become a significant concern, with expenses rising daily.

“In mainland Lagos, the cost ranges between N700,000 and N1,000,000, while on the island, it can go from N1,000,000 to N3,000,000, depending on the size of the fibroids.

“Many women delay seeking treatment due to financial constraints and fear of the procedure. At my foundation, we assist women who cannot afford treatment, particularly those in urban areas,” he said.

Also, Nairametrics gathered details that the cost of myomectomy varies across Nigeria, with pricing differences among hospitals.

Northern cities like Kano and Kaduna face higher costs due to limited specialized care ranges between N800,000 and N900,000 respectively.

In Ibadan and Port Harcourt, prices for the treatment range between N909,500, while it costs N900,000 in Abuja. These regional disparities highlight the need for improved access to affordable healthcare nationwide.

Despite the rising prevalence, access to timely and affordable diagnosis and treatment remains a significant challenge.

Diagnostic procedures, such as ultrasounds and MRIs, often cost N20,000 to N50,000 per session, making them unaffordable for many.

Insurance not enough

Most insurance companies cover fibroid surgery, but patients may still have to pay a portion of the cost.

For example, AVON retail plans show that the Executive Boss plan covers major surgeries with a maximum payment of N1,000,000 per person.

The Boss Life plan has a limit of N750,000 per person for major surgeries. However, other plans, such as Premium Life, Life Plus, The Couple Plan, and Life Starter, do not cover major surgeries.

The financial struggle

Nairametrics spoke to some women dealing with fibroid treatment. One patient, who asked to remain anonymous, explained that she had her treatment with a foundation offering subsides prices.

“The costs are more manageable at this hospital under the foundation compared to making direct charges from normal private hospital price, but it still not easy to afford any payment at all” she shared.

In Abuja, Chidinma’s situation is all too common. “The price of fibroid treatment is far beyond what I can save with petty goods. I have been battling painful and heavy menstrual bleeding, bloating, and severe cramps.

“I need almost one million for the surgery, but I am also afraid, for two years now I have had fibroids,” she said.

Understanding fibroid symptoms and risks

Dr. Olowojebutu explained that fibroids are benign tumours that occur in reproductive women. “In the past, we mostly saw them in older women, but now we are seeing women in their 20s diagnosed with fibroids. These fibroids, which typically occur between the ages of 20 and 45, form in the uterine wall and can present with various symptoms.”

“Common signs include increased menstrual bleeding, with cycles extending from the regular 3-4 days to 5-14 days, accompanied by heavier flow and pain. This condition, known as menorrhagia, often comes with dysmenorrhea, which is the increase in pain.”

He also noted that fibroids are one of the leading causes of infertility in Africa, as these masses often occupy the space where a baby is supposed to implant, preventing conception.

“Fibroids are categorized by their location within the uterus, such as submucosal, subserosal, intramural, and cervical fibroids.”

“Initial management often focuses on symptoms, but in severe cases, fibroids can lead to anemia, fainting spells, and an enlarged abdomen due to fibroid growth.”

Dr. Olowojebutu emphasized that while some women carry large fibroids due to fear or belief in herbal remedies that claim to shrink them, these treatments often delay proper care and worsen the symptoms.

“I advise women to seek help early, especially if they experience increased menstrual flow or prolonged periods.”

“Timely diagnosis through sonography is critical, as delaying treatment can lead to complications like kidney failure.”

He also highlighted that lifestyle changes, including diet and increased use of contraceptives, have been linked to the rising prevalence of fibroids.

“In Nigeria, fibroids affect 1 in 5 women, and the prevalence continues to rise, particularly among younger women,” he explained.

The cost of fibroid treatment in Nigeria presents a significant economic burden for many patients, rising demand for medical services has made accessing adequate care increasingly difficult for many women, particularly those relying on out-of-pocket payments, which can lead to a cycle of financial strain.

The need for urgent healthcare reforms

Dr. Mary Owoseye, a gynaecologist, emphasizes the need to tackle fibroids in Nigeria. “The rising burden of fibroids in Nigeria requires efforts from both the government and the private sector. While awareness is key, we also need significant investments in making healthcare more accessible and affordable for the average Nigerian woman. Screening and research into alternative treatments will be instrumental in addressing this challenge.”