The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Uwan-Enoh, has stated that the under-development of Nigeria’s cocoa industry is a direct result of its politicization.

Uwan-Enoh, lamented the underdevelopment of Nigeria’s cocoa industry despite the nation’s abundance of the cash crop.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen in Calabar on Monday, Uwan-Enoh lamented that despite Nigeria’s abundance of cocoa, the sector remains under-developed.

Using Cross River State as a case study, the minister revealed that several initiatives aimed at establishing a thriving cocoa industry in the state had been frustrated by political interference.

“There was an attempt to establish a cocoa industry in the state by a past administration, but that effort did not work,” he stated.

Benefits of value addition to cocoa

The minister stressed that both the people of Cross River and Nigerians at large would greatly benefit from initiatives aimed at transforming cocoa raw materials into finished products.

“I think that from the beginning, people have played a lot of politics with the establishment of the cocoa industry in the state,” he remarked.

He stressed the importance of industrialization, stating, “By now, we should be talking about industries. No country attains development without industrialization. I want to be remembered for my strides in this sector.”

Uwan-Enoh also highlighted that, with the cocoa estates established during the era of the Eastern Region, Cross River remains the second-largest producer of cocoa in Nigeria.

Federal Government and AfDB collaboration

Uwan-Enoh revealed that the Federal Government, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), is developing special agricultural economic zones, with eight states selected for the pilot phase.

“This initiative was conceived during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and has received an approval of about 500 million dollars,” he explained.

The minister expressed optimism about the partnership, saying, “With such collaboration, we should be able to stop the exportation of raw cocoa and focus on adding value to it for the benefit of the country.”

The minister noted that Cross River, being one of the states with significant cocoa production, is among those included in the program, which targets the development of key crops.

More insights

The cocoa industry in Nigeria, one of the country’s most significant agricultural sectors, has faced numerous challenges over the years, despite the nation’s position as one of the largest producers of cocoa beans globally.

The cocoa farming population in Nigeria is aging, with fewer younger farmers entering the industry.

The government is addressing these issues through cocoa development policies, special agricultural economic zones, and collaborations with international organizations. Efforts include boosting cocoa processing, encouraging youth involvement, and integrating technology to enhance quality and global competitiveness.