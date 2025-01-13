Savitri Jindal, India’s wealthiest woman, has witnessed her net worth skyrocket by $17 billion in just two years.

According to Forbes, her fortune stood at $17.5 billion in 2023 but has since surged to $34.5 billion as of late 2024, marking an extraordinary financial leap.

Ranked among India’s top billionaires, Jindal stands alongside business magnates like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Globally, she is also recognized as one of the richest women in the world, sharing the spotlight with L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, Walmart’s Alice Walton, and Laurene Powell Jobs.

Her rise in wealth has been attributed to the flourishing businesses under the Jindal Group, a conglomerate with diversified interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. This high climb has established her status as one of the most influential figures in the country’s business sector.

Some context

Savitri Jindal’s journey in managing the Jindal empire began in 2005 following the tragic death of her husband, O.P. Jindal, in a helicopter crash.

The group’s companies were subsequently divided among their four sons, each of whom manages a distinct segment of the business.

Sajjan Jindal, based in Mumbai, oversees the conglomerate’s largest assets, including JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints. Sajjan also led the public listing of JSW Infrastructure in 2023 and entered into an EV joint venture with MG Motor in 2024, further expanding the group’s footprint.

Her younger son, Naveen Jindal, manages Jindal Steel & Power and recently transitioned into politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2024. He went on to secure a seat in the Indian general elections, representing the Kurukshetra constituency under the BJP banner.

What you should know

Beyond her business acumen, Savitri Jindal has made major strides in politics. She served as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and held ministerial positions, including Minister of Power and Minister of Revenue.

During her tenure, she helped drive the company’s revenue growth, quadrupling it under her leadership.

The Jindal Group, founded by her late husband in 1952, is now a global powerhouse in steel, power, and infrastructure. Under her guidance, the company has continued to thrive, reflecting her ability to balance her roles as a business leader and politician.

With her wealth at an all-time high and her influence extending across industries and government, Savitri Jindal remains a symbol of resilience and ambition, solidifying her legacy as one of India’s most powerful women.