The federal government has allocated N1.77 billion in new projects to boost animal health, disease prevention, and sustainable livestock management across Nigeria.

These allocations are to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development detailed and outlining key initiatives in the 2025 Federal Government Final Budget Proposal.

While the allocations cover critical areas such as disease control, vaccination, and capacity building, sustained funding and transparent implementation will be essential to achieving these goals.

However, the initiatives, captured under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), aim to tackle pressing challenges in the livestock sector while fostering economic growth and food security.

Capacity building and stakeholder engagement

The ministry is committing significant resources to equip stakeholders with the skills and tools necessary for effective livestock management.

The allocations include N92.5 million for funding needs assessments and the development of protocols for establishing disease-free zones in locations such as Mambilla Plateau, Obudu Ranch, Jigawa, and Ogun States.

Additionally, N23.5 million will be used for a specialized capacity-building workshop for monitoring and evaluation (M&E) in collaboration with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and other stakeholders.

Furthermore, N24.6 million will also support Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) for advocacy, funding, and investment in animal health infrastructure and N150.5 million has been earmarked to equip National Animal Health Crisis Management Centers.

Toward in-service training for veterinarians, paraprofessionals, and community animal health workers, N52 million is reserved for it, and N32.45 million for conducting procurement planning committee and ministerial tender board meetings.

Vaccination initiatives

The government has also prioritized mass vaccination to safeguard livestock against prevalent diseases and allocated N570 million for vaccination initiatives to protect livestock, including N150 million for 1 million CBPP vaccine doses for cattle, N300 million for 2 million PPR vaccine doses for sheep and goats, N50 million for 1,000 FMD vaccine doses, and N70 million for 1 million NCD vaccine doses for poultry.

Disease surveillance and control

The Federal Government also allocated for specialized interventions, efforts to curb animal disease outbreaks including N17.54 million for field vaccination activities across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

In the course for veterinary stockpile procurement to address emergency disease outbreaks N52.5 million is allocated while N127.5 million is allocated for surveillance and control of zoonotic and transboundary diseases such as anthrax, rabies, and brucellosis.

Equipment and Facilities

The ministry plans significant investments in equipment and infrastructure to enhance service delivery, including N125 million for vaccination equipment and N45 million for 1,000 knapsack sprayers and personal protective equipment (PPE) for African Swine Fever control.

Additionally, N270 million will be allocated for two ambulatory vehicles for federal veterinary medical centers, and N90 million will be used for constructing a solar-powered vaccine cold room in Oyo State.

Animal feed and Fodder systems

To address feed quality and production, the ministry will spend N34 million to support the 3rd National Animal Feed Summit and workshops on feed and fodder quality assurance.

Allocate N44 million to expand the National Egg Production Scheme (NEGPRO) in Ogun State.

Collaborations and international partnerships

The Federal Government is also keen on fostering international collaborations. For instance, N25.5 million has been set aside for participation in the International Poultry Production Expo (IPPE) in partnership with the US Poultry and Egg Association.

According to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, these initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to revitalizing the livestock sector and ensuring its competitiveness on both national and international fronts.