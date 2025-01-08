Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is aiming to make the company’s next-gen Blackwell chips its biggest revenue driver yet.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the 61-year-old billionaire said, “We’re racing to get Blackwells into every data center in the world.”

Huang expects Blackwell revenues to surpass sales of Nvidia’s prior-generation Hopper chips in the early days of 2025.

Analysts cited by Yahoo Finance predict that Nvidia’s data center business will sustain its blockbuster growth, driven by the rollout of the Blackwell lineup. In its most recent quarter, nearly 90% of Nvidia’s revenue came from its data center segment.

Currently, the company is ramping up production of its high-powered Blackwell chips for AI applications, anticipating several billion dollars in sales for the fourth quarter alone. Nvidia’s fourth-quarter revenue totaled $35.1 billion, with further growth expected in the coming year.

Speaking at CES, Huang also highlighted opportunities in robotics and self-driving cars, industries he believes will become major drivers of computing innovation. He noted that Nvidia’s autonomous driving technology is already generating $5 billion in annual sales for the company.

“If it’s already a $5 billion business for us, imagine how big it’s going to be when we have 100 million new [self-driving] cars per year,” Huang said.

“This is likely going to be one of the largest robotics industries in the world and one of the largest computing industries in the world,” he added.

What you should know

Huang also announced Nvidia’s partnerships with Toyota and autonomous trucking company Aurora Innovation, both of which plan to use its specialized chips for self-driving vehicle systems.

The company’s latest DRIVE Thor chip for autonomous driving is built on the Blackwell AI chip architecture. Following the announcement, Aurora’s stock surged over 30% on Tuesday, while Nvidia’s stock, which opened at a record high, fell more than 5% in afternoon trading.

Besides the rapid growth of its Automotive and Robotics segments, these divisions currently contribute a smaller share of Nvidia’s overall revenue. In Q3, the Automotive and Robotics division brought in $449 million, compared to $30.8 billion from the Data Center segment out of the company’s total $35.1 billion revenue.

At CES, Nvidia also unveiled the GB10, a new pint-sized AI superchip, as part of its Project DIGITS initiative. Designed for developers, researchers, and students, the GB10-powered supercomputer—small enough to fit on a desk—will be available in May for $3,000.

Huang explained that Nvidia’s journey with AI began in the cloud but is now expanding to personal computers. He emphasized the company’s goal of making Nvidia AI accessible across various platforms, catering to users’ diverse preferences.