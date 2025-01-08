Leading U.S. tech companies, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta have urged President Joe Biden to reconsider plans for a new regulation on global AI chip exports.

The companies under the aegis of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), voiced concerns over the last-minute rule of the administration, warning that the move could undermine U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.

The rule, expected as early as Friday, is part of efforts to curb the use of advanced AI technologies by adversaries, particularly China by imposing sweeping restrictions on the sale of AI chips overseas.

While the target is China, this would also limit access to AI chips from the U.S. for several other countries of the world, including Nigeria, which is currently pushing its AI agenda.

National security vs. global market leadership

The U.S. Commerce Department’s proposed restrictions aim to prevent AI technologies from bolstering China’s military capabilities.

However, industry stakeholders argue that such constraints could have unintended consequences, including ceding the global AI market to international competitors.

In a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, ITI CEO Jason Oxman criticized the administration’s urgency in finalizing the rule during the final days of Joe Biden’s presidency, just weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“Rushing a consequential and complex rule to completion could have significant adverse consequences,” Oxman stated in the January 7 letter obtained by Reuters.

Industry pushback intensifies

While the industry acknowledges the importance of national security, Oxman emphasized the potential risks to U.S. leadership in AI.

He urged the administration to adopt a more measured approach, calling for the rule to be issued as a proposed rulemaking to allow for broader consultation and deliberation.

The Semiconductor Industry Association also voiced its concerns, issuing a statement Monday evening.

Similarly, Oracle’s Executive Vice President, Ken Glueck, criticized the proposed rule in a blog post, stating it would impose “the Mother of All Regulations on the commercial cloud industry,” impacting nearly all global cloud computing operations.

According to a Reuters report, neither the Commerce Department nor the White House has responded to requests for comment, leaving the industry anxious about the potential economic and geopolitical ramifications.

What you should know

The new U.S. rules come at a time when Microsoft is pushing the American AI leadership agenda to reduce China’s dominance in the global AI space.

In a January 3, blog post where he announced Microsoft’s plans to invest $80 billion in AI-enabled data centers this year, the company’s Vice Chairman and President, Brad Smith, the growing competition between U.S. and Chinese AI technologies, particularly in developing nations.

According to him, the advent of generative AI has intensified competition, particularly with China’s rapidly advancing AI sector.

He compared this race to the evolution of the telecommunications industry over the last two decades.

Smith noted that Chinese companies, with substantial government subsidies, overtook Western counterparts in telecommunications, creating dependencies that posed challenges to U.S. national security.

He said China is now replicating this strategy in AI by subsidizing access to critical technologies like chips and promising to build local AI data centers in developing nations. The strategy aims to lock these nations into China’s AI ecosystem for the long term.