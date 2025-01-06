The NGX Insurance Index, which tracks the performance of the insurance sector, began 2025 with remarkable momentum, wrapping up the first trading week ending January 3 with an impressive week-to-date gain of 26.9%.

This outstanding performance marks the index’s best trading week since 2013, with its value rising from 667.88 points to a noteworthy 847.59 points, supported by a robust trading volume of 679 million shares.

In April 2024, the sector faced challenges due to the implications of bank recapitalization in the financial services landscape, resulting in a 10% decline in index points from April to May.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Nevertheless, a wave of bullish sentiment swept through the market, enabling the index to close above its opening price every month from August to December.

With a strong year-to-date performance of 123% in 2024, the insurance index has kicked off 2025 on a high note, as seven insurance stocks each surpassed 33% gains in just the first week.

Market trend in 2024

The NGX Insurance Index demonstrated an impressive year-to-date performance of 123% in 2024, climbing from 321 points in January to 718 points by December.

The first quarter saw steady gains, with January and March closing positively; however, February experienced a minor dip. Notably, the index soared to a peak of 405 points in March.

Uncertainty stemming from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization policy led to a downturn in April, negatively impacting the All-Share Index. From April to July, the index experienced stagnation, losing 10% of its points.

In the latter half of the year, positive sentiment returned to the financial services sector, driving the insurance index to close in the green for five consecutive months.

December marked a highlight, with the index surging 47% month-to-date and decisively closing at 718 points.

As 2025 began, the index maintained its upward trajectory, achieving a week-to-date performance of 26.9% in the first trading week.

According to the NGX’s market report for the first week of 2025, the impressive rise was driven by seven standout stocks: Prestige Assurance Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Coronation Insurance Plc, Universal Insurance Plc, Guinea Insurance Plc, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, and Cornerstone Insurance Plc. Each of these stocks achieved gains exceeding 33%.

Performance of the Insurance sector compared to peers

In 2024, the insurance index emerged as a significant player, demonstrating resilience and growth throughout the year, culminating in a year-to-date performance of 123.15%.

Among the five primary sectors on the Nigerian Exchange, it attained the distinction of being the second-best performer, closely following the Oil and Gas sector, which achieved a noteworthy year-to-date performance of 160%.

In contrast, the Industrial goods sector realized a more modest gain of 31.70%, while the Consumer goods and Banking sectors recorded performances of 27.56% and 21.13%, respectively.