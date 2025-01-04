The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to significantly raise the fees it charges deportees for removal from Canada.

Beginning in April 2025, foreign nationals facing deportation will be required to pay up to $12,800 for escorted removals and over $3,800 for unescorted removals, a sharp increase from the current flat fee of $1,500.

According to a press release statement from CBSA on January 3rd, 2025, the new cost recovery framework is designed to better align with the rising costs associated with deportation and to encourage compliance with removal orders.

Deportees will be responsible for their own travel expenses, but in cases where they cannot or will not pay, the CBSA will cover the costs. However, the government will seek to recover these costs if the individual attempts to return to Canada.

New fee structure to take effect in April 2025

The revised fee schedule marks a departure from the previous cost recovery system, which had not been updated since 1993. The new charges are based on the full cost of the removal process, including airfare, interviews, travel documents, and case management.

With the new framework, individuals will be required to pay significantly more, with fees now reaching as high as $12,800 for those requiring escorted removals.

“This change establishes a cost recovery framework that is more in line with the current costs of removals and encourages voluntary compliance with removal orders,” the CBSA stated.

Costs Covered by CBSA in Certain Cases

In instances where deportees are unable or unwilling to pay, the CBSA will cover the cost of their removal to ensure they are sent back to their home country in a timely manner. However, the government will recover these costs if the deported individual later attempts to return to Canada.

The costs are recovered by the Government of Canada when an individual who was removed at the government’s expense seeks to return to Canada, the CBSA explained.

Public safety minister on strengthening border security

Public Safety Minister David J. McGuinty highlighted that the increase in fees is part of a broader plan to improve border security and the immigration system in Canada.

“This update in cost recovery for the removal of inadmissible foreign nationals builds on our plan to strengthen border security and our immigration system,” McGuinty said.

“In recent months, we re-imposed a visa requirement on Mexican visitors… and aligned the hours of service between Canada and the U.S. at many ports of entry.”

McGuinty also emphasized the importance of the security partnership between Canada and the United States, aiming to ensure safety on both sides of the border.

Deportation process and recovery statistics

The CBSA’s deportation process begins with an inadmissibility report and a hearing to determine whether a removal order should be issued. Deportees are entitled to due process, and all removal orders are subject to appeal.

On average, the CBSA recovers about $497,100 annually from individuals who apply to return to Canada after being removed. The new fee structure is designed to more accurately reflect the full cost of deportation, which includes case management, travel arrangements, and securing necessary documents.

The new cost recovery framework aims to align with current operational expenses and improve compliance with removal orders. This change is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Canada’s immigration and border security systems.