President Bola Tinubu has said his government would unveil the National Values Charter already approved by the Federal Executive Council in the first quarter of 2025.

The president said this in his New Year message to Nigerians on Wednesday.

According to him, the charter will promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens, and foster trust and cooperation among diverse populations and between the government and the citizens.

“I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together.

“As far-reaching and foundational as our reforms are, they can produce the desired outcomes only through shared common values and identities and unconditional love for our country,” Tinubu said.

Youth Confab also in Q1

The President also announced that the National Youth Confab earlier announced in October 2024 would start in Q1 2025.

“The Youth Confab will begin in the first quarter of 2025, a testament to our commitment to youth inclusiveness and investment as nation-builders.

“The Ministry of Youth will soon announce the modalities for selecting the conference’s representatives from our diverse, youthful population,” the president said.

He also urged governors and local council chairpersons to work closely with the central government to seize emerging opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and tax reforms and move the nation forward.

Adoption of CNG

While appreciating state governors who have embraced the federal government’s CNG policy, the President said:

“I commend governors who have embraced our Compressed Natural Gas initiative by launching CNG-propelled public transport.

“I also congratulate those who have adopted electric vehicles as part of our national energy mix and transition.

” The Federal Government will always offer necessary assistance to the states.”

Tinubu urged Nigerians to become better citizens and uncompromising in their devotion and allegiance to the country to achieve national goals and objectives.

He said citizens’ moral rectitude and faith in the country were fundamental to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In 2025, we will commit to promoting adherence to ethical principles, shared values and beliefs under the National Identity Project,” he said.

What you should know

Tinubu first announced the plans to convene a National Youth Confab during his October 1, 2024, Presidential address to the Nation, noting that it would address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting youths.

According to him, the 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

He said the conference would provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people, who constituted more than 60% of the population, to participate actively in nation-building.

The President added that the modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates would be designed in close consultation with young people through their representatives.