President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said his administration would convene a National Youth Conference to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting youths.

The President made the announcement in his Independence Day broadcast.

According to him, the 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

He said the conference would provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people, who constituted more than 60% of the population, to participate actively in nation-building.

Youths to be consulted on modalities

The President added that the modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates would be designed in close consultation with young people through their representatives.

“By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.

“Through this confab, it will be our job as leaders to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations.

“The government will thoroughly consider and implement the recommendations and outcomes from this forum as we remain resolute in our mission to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

“Our government is implementing several other youth-centric programmes to give our young people an advantage in the rapidly changing world,” said Tinubu.

3MTT, other youth-targeted programs

While highlighting the various initiatives of the administration targeted at empowering the Nigerian youths, President Tinubu cited the 3 million Technical Talents program (3MTT) of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, as one such programmes aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone.

He said the government has also implemented the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which provides cheap loans to our students to pursue their tertiary educational dreams.

In addition, he said the government would later this month, launch The Renewed Hope Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), which is aimed at facilitating the creation of 2.5 million jobs, directly and indirectly, on an annual incremental basis whilst simultaneously ensuring the welfare and safety of workers across the country.

What you should know

According to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, the 3MTT program is a critical part of the Renewed Hope agenda, and is aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone to power its digital economy and position Nigeria as a net talent exporter.

The program started with 30,000 Nigerians, representing 1% of the 3 million target, while the 270,000 selected for the second cohort brings the number to 10%. To achieve the program’s target, Tijani said the different phases will be executed based on the framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies, and the private sector.

Some of the skills Nigerians are being trained on include skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation.

These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.