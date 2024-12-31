The federal government has reiterated its dedication to fostering peace and stability in West Africa, expressing deep concern over recent remarks by Abdourahman Tchiani, President of Niger’s National Council.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the federal government emphasized its readiness to prioritize dialogue as the cornerstone for resolving disputes and achieving sustainable peace.

The Minister underscored that Nigeria remains committed to avoiding any actions that could jeopardize Niger’s sovereignty or security.

Nigeria and Niger, as neighboring countries and brothers, share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties according to the foreign affairs minister

The statement extended a formal invitation to Niger’s leaders to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at addressing mutual concerns and fostering collaboration. Tuggar urged all regional and international partners to support reconciliation and stability efforts rather than exacerbate divisions.

Tuggar noted that Nigeria and Niger have long shared a symbiotic relationship, with their histories intertwined through trade, cultural exchange, and mutual security concerns. Both nations are critical members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc committed to promoting integration and resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

Recent political tensions in Niger, following the actions of its National Council, have raised alarm across the region. Observers have noted that Nigeria’s call for dialogue reflects its position as a regional leader and mediator in times of crisis.

Minister Tuggar also appealed to the international community to play a constructive role in the reconciliation process. He urged global partners to avoid actions that could inflame tensions and instead support initiatives that prioritize unity and development.

Backstory

Niger Republic’s leader on December 24 accused Nigeria of serving as a base for efforts to destabilize Niger, allegedly collaborating with foreign powers and former Nigerien officials, whom it allegedly provides asylum.

The claims follow the December 13 sabotage of the Niger-Benin oil pipeline in Gaya, with Niger’s Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare suggesting complicity by Nigerian government.

In a swift reaction, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, strongly rejected the allegations made in a viral video by the military leader of Niger Republic, who claimed collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilize the Niger Republic.

“The accusation that Nigeria seeks to sabotage Niger’s pipelines and agriculture is both unfounded and counterproductive.

“Nigeria has consistently supported Niger’s economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project. It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it has actively promoted,” he stated.

“Furthermore, no part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in Niger Republic.

“We reiterate our full support for senior Nigerian government officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and people of Nigeria and Niger, and for their efforts toward stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region,” he added.