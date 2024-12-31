Some countries offer fast-track citizenship to foreign nationals who marry their citizens, with some processes taking just one or two years.

Marriage can provide a quick route to a new passport and dual citizenship, typically requiring proof of a genuine relationship and sometimes involving specific cultural expectations.

Here’s a guide to five countries where marrying a local could rapidly change your nationality and identity in 2025.

Spain

Marrying a Spanish citizen can make it easier and quicker to obtain Spanish citizenship. While you don’t automatically gain citizenship by marriage, it is one of the fastest paths available.

Key requirements for citizenship by marriage

To apply for Spanish citizenship, you must marry a Spanish national and live together in Spain for at least one year. You will need to meet several requirements, including passing the DELE A2 language exam and the CCSE culture exam.

Additionally, you must provide a valid passport, marriage certificate, proof of financial means, and a criminal background check. You also need to show that you’ve been living with your spouse at the same registered address in Spain for the required time.

Application process and final steps

After meeting the requirements and living in Spain for a year, you can submit your application. The authorities will review your documents and may request additional information. If approved, you’ll be granted Spanish citizenship.

Argentina

There are two main ways to obtain Argentine citizenship: by birthright (for children of Argentine citizens) or by naturalization. Naturalization requires either living in Argentina for two years, marrying an Argentine citizen, or having an Argentine-born child.

Requirements for citizenship by naturalization

To apply for citizenship by naturalization, you must be over 18 and have lived in Argentina for two years, or be married to an Argentine citizen or a parent of an Argentine-born child. You’ll need several documents, such as your birth and marriage certificates, criminal record certificates, proof of residence, and financial means.

Application process

Once your documents are ready, submit them to the court (Juzgado Civil) for processing. After fingerprinting and court approvals, you’ll receive a Carta de Ciudadanía (citizenship approval). From there, you can apply for your DNI (ID card) and passport. This process can take several months, but once complete, Argentine citizenship is permanent.

Brazil

To obtain Brazilian citizenship through marriage, you must meet the general requirements for ordinary naturalization, not just being married to a Brazilian. While marriage can reduce the time required for naturalization, all necessary steps must still be followed.

Steps to apply for naturalization

Obtain a visa to enter Brazil (if needed). Apply for residence authorization and wait for approval. If permanent residence is not granted immediately, apply within the required time. Live in Brazil for one year while married to a Brazilian. Apply for naturalization.

Timeframe

Brazilian naturalization takes up to 180 days from the submission of the application, as stated in Decree 9199/2017. This period may be extended if further actions are needed by the Ministry of Justice.

Italy

The foreign spouse of an Italian citizen can apply for Italian citizenship after meeting certain requirements and completing an application process. The procedure differs depending on whether the couple resides in Italy or abroad. Below are the key steps, requirements, and documentation for applying for citizenship by marriage.

Eligibility and requirements

Residency Conditions: The foreign spouse can apply after 2 years of marriage if residing in Italy, or 3 years if residing abroad. The period is reduced by half if the couple has children under 18.

Basic conditions:

The marriage must be registered at the Town Hall in Italy. The Italian spouse must be registered with the Consulate or Embassy as an Italian Citizen Residing Abroad (A.I.R.E.).

Required documentation

Italian language certification : Obtain this certificate before any other documents. Acceptable proof includes a B1-level language certificate from institutions such as Università per Stranieri di Siena or Società Dante Alighieri.

: Obtain this certificate before any other documents. Acceptable proof includes a B1-level language certificate from institutions such as Università per Stranieri di Siena or Società Dante Alighieri. Marriage and birth certificates : Submit the original marriage certificate (Estratto per riassunto dai registri di matrimonio) and a certified, translated birth certificate.

: Submit the original marriage certificate (Estratto per riassunto dai registri di matrimonio) and a certified, translated birth certificate. Criminal record and background check : Provide a certificate of good conduct from your country of origin and from any previous countries of residence since the age of 14.

: Provide a certificate of good conduct from your country of origin and from any previous countries of residence since the age of 14. Other documents: Include a €250 fee payment receipt, proof of identity (passport), and proof of residency (e.g., utility bill). Applicants outside Sweden must also provide their Swedish Permanent Resident Card, if applicable.

How to submit

Online application: Register on the Ministry of Interior’s portal, complete the application form, and upload the required documents. Hard copy submission: After online submission, provide the original documents and payment to the consulate. Processing time: The process may take up to 48 months from the date the online application is accepted.

For further details, consult the Ministry of Interior’s portal and the relevant consulate’s website.

Mexico

As the spouse of a Mexican citizen, you can apply for temporary residency immediately after providing proof of your marriage and your spouse’s ability to support you financially in Mexico.

After one year, your temporary residency can be renewed for a second year. In the third year, you can apply for permanent residency or Mexican citizenship.

Key benefits of naturalization

Property rights : Buy property in restricted areas without needing a trust (fideicomiso).

: Buy property in restricted areas without needing a trust (fideicomiso). Voting rights : Gain the right to vote in Mexico.

: Gain the right to vote in Mexico. No immigration renewal fees : Avoid additional costs for status changes or residency renewals.

: Avoid additional costs for status changes or residency renewals. Work rights : Work without requiring an employer certificate (Constancia de empleador).

: Work without requiring an employer certificate (Constancia de empleador). Dual citizenship: Hold dual citizenship if allowed by your home country.

Requirements for Mexican citizenship

Residency : Live in Mexico for at least two years before applying.

: Live in Mexico for at least two years before applying. Documents: Submit original copies of your passport, ID, resident card, birth certificate (apostilled or legalized), marriage certificate, and criminal record check.

Submit original copies of your passport, ID, resident card, birth certificate (apostilled or legalized), marriage certificate, and criminal record check. Language and integration: Demonstrate basic Spanish proficiency, knowledge of Mexican history and culture, and integration into Mexican society.

Demonstrate basic Spanish proficiency, knowledge of Mexican history and culture, and integration into Mexican society. Application form : Complete the required application form and pay the application fee.

: Complete the required application form and pay the application fee. Interview and testing: Attend an interview and pass a basic Spanish test unless you are over 60.

Processing time: It takes about 4 to 6 months for your application to be processed.

For more information, you can contact the immigration office via email at contact@mexlaw.com

France

The spouse of a French citizen can apply for French citizenship through marriage, whether living in France or abroad if they meet the following requirements.

Key eligibility criteria

Marriage duration : Married for at least 4 years (5 years if living abroad without your French spouse registered at the consulate).

: Married for at least 4 years (5 years if living abroad without your French spouse registered at the consulate). Residency requirements : Must live with your French spouse both materially and effectively since the marriage.

: Must live with your French spouse both materially and effectively since the marriage. Proof of French citizenship : The French spouse must have been a French citizen at the time of marriage.

: The French spouse must have been a French citizen at the time of marriage. Language requirement: Must demonstrate B1 level proficiency in French (oral and written).

Required documents

Marriage certificate : If married abroad, it must be registered with French civil records.

: If married abroad, it must be registered with French civil records. Criminal record : Must provide a clean record from countries you have lived in for the past 10 years.

: Must provide a clean record from countries you have lived in for the past 10 years. Translation and legalization: Documents from foreign authorities must be translated into French and, if necessary, apostilled or legalized.

For assistance with obtaining French citizenship or proving your spouse’s French nationality, contact Maître MADRE for help with the French nationality certificate: process.madre.avocat@gmail.com

Colombia

Becoming a Colombian citizen through marriage is straightforward with the right steps. Here’s an overview of the process:

Obtain your marriage certificate: You must marry a Colombian citizen. Visa application: Apply for a Migrant Visa as the spouse of a Colombian citizen. Residency application: After meeting the residency requirements, apply for a resident visa. Language and cultural tests: Pass required tests to become a Colombian citizen.

Eligibility and application process

You must be married to a Colombian citizen and hold an R-type resident visa for at least two years.

No age requirement exists for obtaining citizenship, but the process requires having the Migrant visa for three years before applying for residency.

Application

To apply for a marriage visa, gather documents such as your passport, marriage certificate, your spouse’s ID, and a notarized power of attorney. Submit these through the Cancilleria website, whether applying within Colombia or abroad.

Language and cultural proficiency

To obtain citizenship, you must pass a test on Colombian history, geography, and constitutional law. Non-native Spanish speakers must demonstrate proficiency in Spanish. Those aged 65 or older, or with a Colombian degree, may be exempt from certain requirements.

Benefits of Colombian citizenship

Once you acquire Colombian citizenship, you gain:

The right to live, work, and vote in Colombia.

Access to social benefits and services.

Visa-free travel to 134 countries, including the EU, Philippines, Singapore, Russia, and Turkey.

Becoming a Colombian citizen unlocks the benefits of full legal rights and the ability to travel freely across many countries.