The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that the 125,000-barrel-per-day Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company (WRPC) in Warri, Delta State, is now operational.

This was disclosed by NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari during a tour of the facility on Monday.

Kyari addressed the tour team, which included Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority as reported on Channels TV.

Before the tour began, He explained that the inspection was intended to showcase the level of progress achieved at the facility. He noted that although repairs on the refinery are not yet fully complete, operations have commenced.

“This plant is running. We have not completed 100 percent, we are steaming the other part of the plant as we progress. Currently, this plant is running. There are many people who don’t think this is real.

People don’t believe that real things can happen in our country. We believe that this is pride for our country . I just want you to know that everything you see is real.” He stated.

Located in Ekpan, Uwvie, and Ubeji, Warri, the petrochemical plant produces 13,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black.

Commissioned in 1978 and managed by NNPCL, the WRPC was established to serve markets in Nigeria’s southern and southwestern regions.

According to NNPCL spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, the facility’s mechanical completion was initially slated for the first quarter of 2024.

The WRPC is one of Nigeria’s four refineries, alongside the old and new Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State.

What you should know

The presidency announced plans for the full privatization of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries, including Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, signaling a significant shift in energy policy as reported by Nairametrics.

In November, the Special Adviser to the President, Sunday Dare, disclosed the development on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting the administration’s commitment to reform.

The privatization aims to resolve decades of inefficiency in Nigeria’s state-owned refineries, which have remained largely non-functional despite extensive investments and repeated attempts.

Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol has severely strained its foreign exchange reserves, caused severe economic challenges, and further reinforced the urgent need to boost local refining capacity and efficiency.