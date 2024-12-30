The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has dismissed allegations that its appointments and promotions are influenced by ethnicity, religion, or political affiliations, asserting that merit and expertise guide its decisions.

This response comes in the wake of a controversial article by Professor Farooq Kperogi titled “Tinubu’s Buharisation of the NNPC”.

Speaking with Nairametrics over the phone on Monday, Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPCL on his reaction to the article, said “I don’t have any other reaction. I already responded to him in an article and I don’t think I want to say anything more than that.”

In a detailed rebuttal titled “Setting the Record Straight: Meritocracy and Milestones at NNPC”, Soneye addressed what he described as misconceptions about the company’s operational and leadership structures.

He clarified that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not interfered in the oil company’s operations, emphasizing that employment, promotions, and appointments at the NNPC are strictly merit-based.

“First, employment, promotions, appointments, and movements of business leaders at the NNPC are not influenced by ethnicity, tribe, religion, or political affiliation. Therefore, decisions within the NNPC are guided strictly by merit, business requirements, and expertise.

“This approach ensures that only the most qualified and competent individuals occupy positions that are critical to the company’s success. It is significant that our company focuses on efficient and effective service delivery, which is anchored on the commitment of a qualified work team,” Soneye wrote.

Leadership Diversity and Professionalism

Soneye noted the diversity of NNPC’s leadership, highlighting that its workforce includes individuals from various regions and even foreign nationals. This, he said, is evidence of the company’s commitment to professionalism and excellence.

“The NNPC prides itself on being a professional organisation with a diverse leadership lineup that includes individuals from various parts of the world, not just Nigeria. The presence of qualified foreigners in the employ of the NNPC, who have been bolstering the value chain of production and distribution of allied products, is verifiable,” he added.

The spokesperson accused Kperogi of promoting divisive narratives and misrepresenting the NNPC’s achievements and work ethics to malign President Tinubu.

“This editorial preoccupation of Mr. Kperogi is nothing but a sheer red herring, ostensibly orchestrated to detract from the President’s disciplined leadership that upholds the freedom of the NNPC as well as the company’s work ethic,” Soneye argued.

He praised the achievements of NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, citing groundbreaking advancements in exploration, production, and global partnerships under his leadership.

These milestones, he said, were achieved through competence and professionalism, devoid of ethnic or religious biases.

Tinubu not interfering in NNPC’s operations

Addressing claims of undue influence by President Tinubu, Soneye stated that the President’s administration has introduced transformative policies that have revitalized the oil and gas sector and boosted the Nigerian economy.

“President Tinubu has not interfered in the operations or leadership movements within the NNPC. His administration has introduced transformative policies that have added immense value to the oil and gas sector and the broader Nigerian economy. These reforms empower institutions like the NNPC to operate independently while fostering innovation and growth,” Soneye explained.

He criticized Kperogi for overlooking these achievements and focusing on divisive narratives. “It is disappointing that individuals like Mr. Kperogi, who have lived and observed governance structures abroad, would overlook these accomplishments and focus on divisive narratives,” Soneye noted.

Soneye extended an invitation to Kperogi to visit the NNPC and observe its operations firsthand. He emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering unity, embracing diversity, and upholding meritocracy.

“The NNPC remains committed to fostering unity, embracing diversity, and upholding the principles of meritocracy. We invite Mr. Kperogi and other critics to witness firsthand the professionalism, sacrifices, and daily efforts that drive Nigeria’s economic engine,” he concluded.