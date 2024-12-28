The number of small boat arrivals in the UK has risen by over 20% this year, according to official data.

This increase has sparked renewed debate over immigration policy as political pressure mounts on leaders to address the growing issue of migration.

The Financial Times reports that more than 35,800 people arrived in the UK by small boat in 2024, up from 29,400 in the previous year.

Although this figure remains below the peak of 45,750 recorded in 2022, the increase has raised concerns about the country’s ability to control migration, especially as more than half of this year’s arrivals took place after the general election on July 4.

Pressure on Keir Starmer to address migration

According to reports, the rise in boat arrivals is adding pressure on Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, who has promised to end small boat crossings and combat the criminal gangs facilitating them.

The issue has become one of the most challenging political problems in the UK, with over 150,000 people having arrived by small boat since 2018.

Starmer has avoided setting specific targets to reduce the number of boat arrivals, arguing that past targets have failed.

However, he has faced criticism for not addressing migration more directly in his recent policy announcements, which notably excluded any targets related to immigration.

Small boat crossings across Europe

The UK’s increase in small boat arrivals contrasts with trends in other European countries.

Reports inform that in Italy, the number of people arriving by small boat has sharply decreased, thanks to the Rome Process, which involves agreements with North African nations like Libya and Tunisia to curb people smuggling.

Meanwhile, Spain has seen a 44% increase in small boat arrivals, and Greece has experienced a slight rise, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. These variations reflect the different responses to migration challenges across the continent.

Changing migration trends in the UK

The demographic makeup of small boat arrivals to the UK is also shifting, Financial Times reports. Afghanistan remains the leading country of origin, accounting for 17% of arrivals in the first three quarters of 2024.

However, there has also been a sharp rise in the number of Vietnamese migrants, with their numbers tripling compared to previous years.

In response to this trend, the UK government signed an agreement with Vietnam in April to improve cooperation on irregular migration.

A spokesperson for the Home Office emphasized the government’s commitment to ending small boat crossings, stating,

“We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security. The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay. We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”

The increasing number of small boat arrivals is becoming a central issue in UK immigration policy, with both political leaders and officials continuing to seek solutions.