The Democratic Front (TDF) has announced that Shell’s $5 billion Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Bonga North Deep Offshore field further highlights the investment-friendly approach of the Tinubu administration.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chairman, Mallam Danjuma Muhammad, and Secretary, Chief Wale Adedayo.

The group explained that the investment demonstrates how International Oil Companies (IOCs) still see Nigeria as an attractive destination for investments.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“We join President Bola Tinubu in celebrating the Final Investment Decision (FID) by Shell on Bonga North Offshore Field.”

“It is a thing of pride for us that the investment is the outcome of reforms introduced by the President through the Presidential Directives numbers 40, 41, and 42 to fast-track regulatory approvals, reduce operational costs, and promote competitive fiscal incentives in the oil and gas sector.”

“We have a conviction that the pertinence of the fresh investment in the sector and indeed the larger Nigeria economy is not only limited to the $5 billion value of the investment but also extends to the field’s potential volume of 350 million barrels of crude oil. It is a development that is bound to further raise the nation’s oil output and revenue as well as bolster its position as Africa’s largest oil producer.”

The group noted that this and other strategic investments, such as TotalEnergies’ $500 million in the Ubeta gas field, are driven by President Tinubu’s fiscal incentives, showcasing the success of his reforms in attracting foreign direct investment to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“The Ubeta upstream field is estimated to produce 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day when operational and will go a long way to raise the country’s profile as a major gas producer. This remarkable economic feat was unarguably achieved under the economic reform of President Bola Tinubu.”

“It is instructive that since its discovery in 1996, the Bonga deepwater field, located in OML 118, at a water depth exceeding 1000 meters, has not witnessed such a humongous investment as the $5 billion coming from Shell and this is an attestation of President Tinubu’s pro-business approach to governance.”

“Furthermore, this extraordinary display of confidence in Nigeria’s investment ecosystem is a confirmation of the success of the current reforms in eliminating investment encumbrances and the risks of doing business in Nigeria.”

TDF is confident that more IOCs will key into the fiscal incentives introduced by the Tinubu administration to make fresh investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

What you should know

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) approved the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Bonga North deep-water project, signaling its commitment to the $5 billion initiative following a recent report by Nairametrics.

The project is to produce approximately 350 million barrels of crude oil, marking a significant boost to Nigeria’s oil output and revenue.

Shell holds a 55% ownership stake in the Bonga FPSO facility, demonstrating its leading role and vested interest in the project’s success.

This investment highlights Nigeria’s status as an attractive destination for international oil companies (IOCs) and highlights the effectiveness of fiscal and regulatory reforms in promoting foreign direct investment in the oil and gas sector.