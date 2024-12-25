The Kogi State House of Assembly has passed the N582,404,119,489 budget proposal for 2025 as presented by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The approval was concluded on Tuesday after deliberations.

The lawmakers passed the bill in Lokoja following a presentation by the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Budget Monitoring, and Economic Planning.

Governor Ododo had, on December 3, presented the N582,404,119,489 proposal to the state assembly, seeking speedy approval from the lawmakers.

Need to Discharge Responsibilities

During the clause-by-clause consideration by the Sub-Committee of Supply, the Speaker, Mr. Aliyu Yusuf, revealed that the proposal included an authorised recurrent expenditure of over N281,153,215,687.

He further noted that the bill also approved an authorised capital expenditure of over N301,280,903,802.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the Speaker as saying that the bill, with various allocations to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), will take effect from January 1, 2025, and end on December 31, 2025.

Yusuf commended the lawmakers for their diligence in handling the budget, emphasizing the need for relevant stakeholders to discharge their constitutional responsibilities for the benefit of the state and its residents.

More Insights

Governor Ododo presented the 2025 budget estimates to the Kogi State House of Assembly on December 3, 2024.

The proposed budget, totaling N582,404,119,489, represents a 43.34% increase from the revised 2024 budget of N406,321,130,013, according to a statement from the Kogi State Government.

“The 2025 budget estimates are expected to address key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic development. According to Governor Ododo, the budget aims to stimulate job creation, infrastructure development, food security, and staff welfare,” the statement from the state government added.

The state government stressed that the legislative arm of government plays a vital role in shaping the state’s financial landscape.

It added that the lawmakers thorough examination and approval of the budget will pave the way for its implementation in the coming year.

“Responding, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Umar Yusuf appreciated the Governor for creating an enabling environment for legislation. He urged heads of MDAs to comply with the budget approval to enhance the socioeconomic development of the state,” the Kogi State Government said in a statement.

The governor assured the people of Kogi State that, with the presentation and subsequent passage of the 2025 budget estimates, the state is poised to take a significant step toward achieving its economic and developmental objectives.

He claimed that the budget reflects the needs and aspirations of the people of Kogi State.