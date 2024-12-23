Canadians, including newcomers and temporary residents, will soon see a new round of payments from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) starting in January 2025.

These payments are aimed at helping individuals and families with rising living costs.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that the government has rolled out five key benefit programs, and knowing how to access them is essential for those eligible.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) provides monthly, tax-free payments to families with children under 18 years old. It helps ease the costs associated with raising children. All Canadian residents, including temporary residents who meet the criteria, are eligible.

Temporary residents must have lived in Canada for at least 18 consecutive months with a valid permit during the 19th month. Newcomers must apply after settling in.

Families can receive up to $7,786.92 per year for children under six, or $6,570 for children aged 6-17. Payment amounts reduce as a family’s income increases beyond $36,502. Newcomers can apply online or by mail using Form RC66.

The next payments are set for January 20th, February 19th, and March 18th, 2025.

GST/HST credit details

The GST/HST credit assists low- and moderate-income households with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Harmonized Sales Tax (HST). Canadian residents, including temporary residents, are automatically eligible when they file their taxes. No separate application is required.

Individuals can receive up to $519 annually, while couples may receive up to $680, and there’s an additional $179 for each child under 19. The next GST/HST payment is scheduled for January 3rd, 2025, with additional payments set for April 4th and July 5th, 2025.

Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (ACWB)

The Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (ACWB) is a refundable tax credit for low-income individuals and families. It encourages workforce participation and provides support for those with modest incomes. Eligibility is based on residency and income thresholds that vary by province and family size.

Individuals can receive up to $1,518 annually, and families can receive up to $2,616, divided into quarterly payments. There is no need for a separate application. The next ACWB payments are on January 10th, April 11th, and July 12th, 2025.

Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR)

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), helps offset costs linked to federal pollution pricing in certain provinces. Residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario are eligible for this rebate. There are also additional payments for those in rural or small communities.

Rebate amounts vary by province. For example, families in Alberta can receive up to $1,544, while families in Ontario may receive up to $976. Payments are set for January 15th, April 15th, July 15th, and October 15th, 2025.

Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB)

The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) combines three credits to support low- to moderate-income Ontarians: the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, the Ontario Sales Tax Credit, and the Northern Ontario Energy Credit.

Applicants must be residents of Ontario and have filed their 2023 tax return. Temporary residents who meet the residency requirements are also eligible.

Payments vary by income and family size, with a maximum amount of $1,013 annually. The next OTB payment will be on January 10th, 2025.

Eligibility and application process for temporary residents and newcomers

Temporary residents, such as international students and work permit holders, can qualify for these benefits if they meet residency and income criteria.

To apply, they need to create a CRA My Account,CRA My Account, file their taxes, and submit any necessary forms like Form RC66 for the Canada Child Benefit. Proof of residency, such as rental agreements or utility bills, may also be required.

Upcoming payment dates for January 2025

The following CRA benefit payments are set for January 2025:

GST/HST Credit: January 3, 2025

Ontario Trillium Benefit: January 10, 2025

Advanced Canada Workers Benefit: January 10, 2025

Canada Child Benefit: January 20, 2025

Canada Carbon Rebate: January 15, 2025

For more detailed information on each benefit, individuals can visit the CRA website to ensure they are receiving all the financial assistance available to them.