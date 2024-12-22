Even in challenging times, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations should radiate hope and unity. This season reminds us of our ability to be someone’s miracle—spreading warmth and joy to those in need. It’s an opportunity to bring happiness to children.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development estimates 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children nationwide.

To make a difference this festive season, Nairametrics has curated a guide to orphanages across Nigeria where you can donate gifts for children this Christmas.

Mother Theresa Children’s Home, Abuja

Founded in December 2007 by the Late Yeye Bolanle Dare, of blessed memory, Mother Theresa Children’s Home is a non-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to supporting vulnerable children. From its humble beginnings with just three babies, the home has grown to care for hundreds of children, offering them a haven and opportunities for brighter futures.

Little Saints Orphanage, Multiple Locations

Little Saints Orphanage is a sanctuary for orphans, abused, and abandoned children. the first non-governmental, indigenous orphanage approved by the Lagos State Government in Nigeria. Since its establishment on June 4, 1994, the orphanage has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of children through its comprehensive three-tier program: Rehabilitation, Reformation, and Reintegration.

Currently, more than 200 children reside in orphanage homes, cared for by dedicated nannies, with branches located in Lagos, Warri, and other parts of the country.

Shelter in Christ Orphanage Home, Kaduna

Shelter in Christ Orphanage Home is committed to creating a safe haven for the homeless, providing education to the less privileged, medical care to the sick, and food to hungry children.

The organization supports orphans, destitute individuals, widows, abandoned children, and other vulnerable groups, with a special focus on Northern Nigeria.

Love Home Orphanage, Lagos

Driven by a deep love and concern for vulnerable children, Love Home Orphanage was officially opened to the public in December 2005.

The orphanage was established to care for children affected by maternal or parental loss, broken or dysfunctional homes, and various forms of abuse, including sexual assault and neglect.

Modupe Cole Memorial School, Lagos

Founded in October 1960 by the late Mrs. Modupe Cole, the school was founded in 1979 and is now managed by the Lagos State Ministry of Education and the Mainland Local Government Council. s later taken over by the Lagos State Government in

Modupe Cole Memorial School provides education and care for children with mental and physical challenges, including Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy.

House of Chloe Orphanage, Lagos

House of Chloe Orphanage is a family-friendly facility located in the residential suburb of Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria, with the capacity to care for up to 25 children. The orphanage provides love, care, food, clothing, shelter, and education to children in need.

Godswill Orphanage Home – Auchi, Edo State

Godswill Orphanage has been supporting vulnerable children in Auchi since its establishment. It caters to orphans and less-privileged children while offering educational and vocational opportunities.

City of Refuge Orphanage Home – Ilorin, Kwara State

The city of Refuge provides indigent children with access to basic education and amenities. They advocate for the rights of vulnerable children and offer humanitarian services.

St. Mary Home for Orphans and Destitute, Maryland Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Saint Mary’s Children’s Home for Orphans and Destitute is a charitable organization dedicated to the care, support, and rehabilitation of orphaned and destitute children.

They partner with local schools, healthcare providers, and volunteers to ensure that the children receive quality education and medical care.

Rhema Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt

Rhema Orphanage Home, founded by Pastor (Mrs) Josephine Israel-Jaja in 2016, is dedicated to supporting orphans, vulnerable, abused, street children, and the less privileged.

The organization is committed to standing up for these children, bringing out the best in each one, and providing them with opportunities to fulfil their potential. Believing that every child deserves a strong start in life, Rhema Orphanage aims to give them the support needed to achieve their destinies.

Living Fountain Orphanage, Lagos State

Living Fountain Orphanage is a non-governmental, non-profit organization founded in 2007 and was established to offer shelter, care, clothing, emotional support, and hope for a brighter future to vulnerable children in society.

The home focuses on rehabilitating abandoned, orphaned, and vulnerable children, striving to provide them with a better life and opportunities for a promising future. It caters to children who are abandoned, orphaned, surrendered, abused, or in need of care and protection.

Abiye Orphanage and Children Home, Osogbo Osun State

Abiye Orphanage Home, founded by Rev. Isaac Egbewole in Osogbo, Osun State, honors Deaconess Beatrice Abiye Egbewole’s legacy of nurturing children.

Registered in 2007 with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the CAC, it provides shelter, food, clothing, medical aid, and education to orphans and vulnerable children. Guided by its mission to “Love, Care, Share,” the home promotes inclusivity and the gospel while empowering children to achieve their potential.

Solace Orphanage International Center, Akwa Ibom

Solace Orphanage International Center (SOIC) was formed in 2015 to support orphans and vulnerable children in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. It provides a safe home, quality education, skill development, and spiritual guidance.

SOIC also equips foster care volunteers and health workers, emphasizing health, nutrition, hygiene, and immunization to promote the holistic well-being of the children under its care.

Holy Child Motherless Babies Home, Ogui Enugu

Established in 1988, Holy Child Motherless Babies Home is a Non-Governmental and Charitable Organization dedicated to supporting less privileged and vulnerable children.

The home provides loving parental care to infants who have lost their mothers or were abandoned, offering them the chance to experience joy, nurturing, and the opportunity to realize their full potential in life.

Tivid Orphanage Home International, Benue State

Tivid Orphanage Home International, founded in 2014, is a non-governmental organization committed to improving the lives of vulnerable children.

The orphanage was established with the mission of providing care, education, and emotional support to children in need. It serves as a safe haven for abandoned, orphaned, and disadvantaged children in the community, offering them a nurturing environment where they can heal, grow, and thrive.