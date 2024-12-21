The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with new opportunities as altcoins emerge as strong contenders to rival Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Among these, Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), and PEPE are capturing attention with unique features, compelling use cases, and impressive presale momentum.

Buyers are closely monitoring these tokens for their rally potential in 2025.

Shiba Inu Targets Recovery: Can Breakout Above $0.0000275 Spark a Rally?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced a 20% drop since December 8, but technical indicators suggest a bullish recovery may be underway.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, and the price appears to be retesting the $0.000025 support level, which aligns with the 50-day Simple Moving Average.

Analysts believe that a breakout above $0.0000275 could trigger a potential 100% rally for SHIB. However, failure to hold above $0.000025 risks further declines toward $0.000024. Buyers are closely monitoring liquidity levels as SHIB consolidates in preparation for its next significant move.

These next two coins mirrors Shiba Inu potential to surge following a technical analysis of their price action.

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT); A Token with Rebound Potential

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) has caught attention with its strong long-term performance despite recent price corrections. Over the past six months, PNUT has rallied by 180%, showcasing resilience in a volatile market.

However, it is currently priced below its 10-day and 100-day moving averages, suggesting potential for a rebound.

Technical analysis indicates PNUT is approaching oversold territory, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near 44. If the token surpasses the resistance level at 1.69 USDT, it could rally toward $2.19.

This altcoin continues to attract buyers anticipating a bullish altcoin season, fueled by its impressive long-term performance and market positioning.

Pepe (PEPE) Market Activity Signals a Potential Rally

Pepe (PEPE), the third-largest meme coin by market cap, has shown signs of strength despite recent price corrections. Currently priced at $0.0000235, PEPE has experienced heightened activity, with its transaction volume increasing by 15% in the past 24 hours.

On-chain data reveals that 15 million USDT worth of PEPE has moved off exchanges into private wallets over the last 48 hours. This trend often indicates that holders are positioning themselves for long-term potential rather than short-term exchanges.

Binance data supports this sentiment, showing a long-to-short ratio of 4.15, with over 80% of buyers expecting higher prices.

PEPE’s current technical outlook shows the formation of a descending triangle pattern on the four-hour chart, with key resistance at $0.0000243 USDT. If the price breaks above this level, analysts anticipate a rally toward $0.000028.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below overbought territory, suggesting room for further upward movement.

What to Know

Memecoins were arguably the biggest earners of the November Bull run instigated by Donald Trump. Dogecoin outperformed most of the memecoins and other crypto assets during the period.

Shiba Inu is the second largest memecoin by market capitalization behind Dogecoin. The two top memecoins belong to the Dog themed sector of the memecoin category.