The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has announced plans to deploy drones, advanced geospatial technologies, and mapping tools to enhance accuracy and efficiency in boundary management across Nigeria by 2025.

The Director-General of the NBC, Mr. Adamu Adaji, disclosed this during the 2024 end-of-year media briefing in Abuja on Thursday. Represented by Dr. Bulus Emmanuel, Director of Internal Boundaries, Adaji highlighted the commission’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved boundary management.

Adaji stated that NBC had partnered with key organizations to integrate advanced technologies into boundary management operations.

“To ensure the success of the project, the NBC has invested significantly in training and capacity-building programmes for staff members and stakeholders in 2024,” he said.

The training sessions, he explained, focused on modern boundary management techniques, advanced technologies, and performance management systems.

“The members of staff have acquired skills to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy in boundary surveys, demarcation activities, and stakeholder engagement,” Adaji added.

Research and evidence-based decision-making

The NBC emphasized the importance of research and policy analysis in 2024, with a fully digitized library to modernize archival practices and provide easier access to critical historical and legal documents.

“Comprehensive studies were conducted along key boundaries, mainly Osun/Ogun and Adamawa/Taraba boundaries,” Adaji noted.

“These studies provided vital insights into cultural and socio-economic dynamics directly contributing to the formulation of conflict resolution strategies.”

Resolving boundary disputes

Adaji reiterated the NBC’s dedication to resolving interstate boundary disputes, promoting peaceful coexistence, and fostering sustainable development in boundary regions.

“The resolution of interstate boundary disputes remained a top priority in the commission, and key achievements were recorded in that regard in 2024,” he said.

Anambra/Enugu dispute

“The Anambra/Enugu boundary dispute, for example, saw the introduction of an innovative approach tagged ‘Anambra/Enugu Home Grown Formula.’

“The initiative was introduced to resolve the interstate dispute between the sister states, leveraging local engagement and political will to advance the demarcation process.”

Benue/Nasarawa dispute

Adaji also highlighted progress in resolving the Benue/Nasarawa boundary dispute.

“NBC successfully revived stalled pillar emplacement projects by harmonizing historical records and facilitating renewed dialogue between stakeholders,” he said.

Kebbi/Niger dispute

“Similarly, in the Kebbi/Niger boundary dispute, technical committees were established to evaluate historical documents and execute boundary tracing.

“This is expected to set the stage for peaceful resolutions.”

Verification and alignment exercises

The NBC conducted extensive verification and alignment exercises on several boundaries, including Gombe/Taraba, FCT/Nasarawa, Enugu/Kogi, and the determination of the Ekiti/Ondo/Osun tripartite point.

“These efforts demonstrate the commission’s commitment to ensuring accuracy, fairness, and peaceful coexistence along Nigeria’s interstate boundaries,” Adaji stated.

Adaji emphasized that the commission remains committed to resolving boundary disputes, promoting peaceful coexistence, and driving sustainable development across Nigeria’s boundary regions.