Traddify, a global remittance platform, has announced enhanced payment solutions in Nigeria with new features to make sending and receiving money across borders faster, safer, and more convenient for individual users, businesses, and SMEs.

With the growing involvement of Nigerians in international trade, remittances, and global business operations, the need for efficient cross-border payment systems has never been greater. Traddify addresses this demand by leveraging innovative technology to simplify transactions, offering users a seamless experience for both traditional and digital currencies.

Gold Sylvester, CEO and founder of Traddify, highlighted the platform’s mission:

“At Traddify, we aim to make transactions easy and efficient for individuals, businesses, and traders. By addressing the challenges faced by SMEs, we ensure reliability, speed, and convenience in every transaction. We’re committed to fostering trade and payments for millions across Africa, enabling global operations to thrive.”

“We understand the role that financial technology plays in advancing an economy like Nigeria, where access to seamless, secure, and inclusive financial solutions can drive innovation, empower small businesses. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Traddify has the potential to bridge economic gaps, foster financial inclusion, and catalyze sustainable growth”– she added.

Key features of Traddify’s enhanced payment solutions include:

Secure Virtual Dollar Card: Easy access to a secure virtual dollar card for seamless online transactions.

Quick Money Transfers: Fast and convenient transfers to friends, family, and business partners.

Multi-Currency Accounts: Effortless management of multiple currencies, including Naira, Kenyan Shillings, and Cedis.

“With these solutions, we’re not just connecting people; we’re enabling growth, innovation, and opportunity,” Gold added. “Traddify is dedicated to simplifying global transactions while driving financial inclusion and empowering businesses to scale effortlessly.”

Traddify’s revamped platform underscores its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s SMEs, businesses, and individual users by providing user-friendly, secure, and efficient financial tools. Whether for trade, remittances, or global business needs, Traddify is paving the way for seamless transactions and economic empowerment.