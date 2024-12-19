The city of Lagos is ready for its best ever December experience with Africa’s largest shopping festival.

For three unforgettable days, from December 23rd to 25th, 2024, the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium will become a bustling hub of shopping, music, food, fashion, culture and family-friendly entertainment, all wrapped up in the electric energy that Lagos is known for at the first ever Lagos Shopping Festival.

And guess what? Some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars are headlining the party.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Why You Need to Be at Lagos Shopping Festival

1. The First-Ever Edition, Free Entrance to the Shopping Arena

This is the first edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival, and the excitement is off the charts! And the best part? Entrance to the shopping arena is absolutely FREE! Anticipation is sky high, and you already know Lagosians will show up, show out, and make this event truly memorable.

2. A Musical Lineup Like No Other

What’s Lagos without great music? Get ready to dance and vibe as the soulful king Adekunle Gold lights up the stage alongside Afrobeat icons Wande Coal and Young Jonn. The energy will soar with the electrifying Teni, the dynamic Buju Bnxn, and rising star Ayo Maff. Comedy meets rhythm with Emma OMG, while SB Live keeps the momentum high, all ensuring every night is a hit!

3. The Cheapest Concert Tickets This December

Unlike other events this season, the Lagos Shopping Festival concerts offer the most affordable tickets to enjoy a perfect mix of shopping and entertainment. A good time that is kind to your pockets! Win-win for everyone.

4. Shopping, Discounts, and Deals Galore

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, snagging luxury items, or grabbing last-minute Christmas gifts, LSF promises discounts that’ll leave you smiling. From top-tier brands to local vendors, there’s something for everyone’s budget and taste.

5. Shopping by Day, Rave Parties by Evening, Musical Concerts by Night

From morning until evening, enjoy the ultimate mix of shopping and day-time rave parties with your friends and family at the arena for free. When night falls, the energy shifts as Nigeria’s biggest artistes take the stage to light up the festival with unforgettable performances.

6. Food, Fashion & Family Fun

This festival isn’t just for the adults but a full-on experience for families, friends, and everyone in between. Indulge in mouthwatering meals, explore the latest fashion trends, and enjoy activities for the little ones—all in one location.

7. Lagos Takes the Global Stage

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state has described the Lagos Shopping Festival as “transformative”, highlighting its role in boosting Lagos’ economy and positioning the city alongside international shopping hubs like Dubai and Istanbul.

Mark Your Calendar

📅 Date: December 23rd – 25th, 2024

📍 Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan

⏰ 72 Hours of non-stop shopping, entertainment, and unforgettable vibes.

Powered by the Chain Reaction Africa and backed by notable brands like Zenith Bank, Tolaram, First Bank PLC, Guinness and many more, the Lagos Shopping Festival is set to be the highlight of the season, from electrifying beats of your favorite artistes to shopping sprees that’ll make your Detty December complete.

🎟️ Get your concert tickets now and don’t miss out on the most anticipated festival of the year!

📱 Follow the buzz with #LagosShoppingFestival #LagosShopFest20204 and #LSF on Instagram and X (@LagosShopFest).

Don’t just hear about it. Be there.