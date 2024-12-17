PanAfrican Capital Holdings (“PAC Holdings”), a Proprietary investment company, is pleased to announce the promotion of three outstanding leaders within the organization.

This strategic move underscores PAC Holdings’ dedication to recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent, fostering leadership growth, and driving innovation across its business units.

Sanni Bolarinwa has been elevated to the position of Executive Director at PAC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of PAC Holdings.

With over two decades of experience in corporate finance and strategic advisory, Sanni has played a pivotal role in structuring some of the region’s most transformative financial deals. His leadership will further strengthen PAC Capital’s position as a market leader in delivering bespoke financial solutions across Africa.

Abimbola Ibrahim has been promoted to Senior Vice President of PAC Trustees. Abimbola’s expertise in wealth management and fiduciary services has significantly contributed to the growth of PAC Trustees. His innovative approach to client-centric solutions has positioned the firm as a trusted name in estate and trust management. In his new role, he will lead efforts to expand service offerings and enhance client relationships.

Olusola Agbeyi has been promoted to Vice President at PAC Holdings, where she currently serves as the Head of Human Capital Management & Corporate Services. Olusola has been a driving force in cultivating a high-performance culture and optimizing organizational efficiency. Her strategic leadership in talent development, employee engagement, and corporate services has significantly enhanced the group’s operational excellence. In her expanded role, she will continue to champion initiatives that strengthen PAC Holdings’ position as an employer of choice and a leader in the financial services industry.

PAC Holdings’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Chris Oshiafi, expressed pride in the accomplishments of the promoted executives:

“These well-deserved promotions reflect our commitment to recognizing excellence within our ranks. Sanni, Abimbola, and Olusola have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to our mission. We are confident that their expanded roles will propel PAC Holdings to even greater heights.”

This announcement highlights PAC Holdings’ continued investment in its people as a key driver of its success. By fostering a culture of growth and excellence, the organization reaffirms its status as an employer of choice within the financial services industry.

For more information about PAC Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit www.panafricancapitalholdings.com.

Media Contact:

Omolola Ojo

Brand and Corporate Communications Lead, PAC Holdings

Email: Omolola.ojo@panafricancapitalholdings.com

About PAC Holdings

PanAfrican Capital Holdings “PAC Holdings” is a Proprietary Investment Company with special focus on Key Sectors across Africa including Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Agro-Allied & E-commerce, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Technology & Payment Systems.

With 13 specialist subsidiary companies across chosen sectors, PAC Holdings is geared towards offering strategic investment solutions and unlocking value across emerging and frontier African markets. The company’s corporate Head Office is in Lagos, with presence in Accra, Nairobi and Mauritius. PAC Holdings leverages its deep industry expertise and commitment to excellence to drive growth across Africa and beyond.