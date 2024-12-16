The Dangote Refinery said it has exported Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to four African countries including Cameroon, Angola, Ghana, and South Africa.

In a statement released over the weekend, the company added that it has been exporting diesel and jet fuel to European markets as well.

The Vice President of Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Japanese Business Community in Nigeria, led by Japan’s Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo.

The Vice President stated that products from the refinery meet international standards and are already being exported globally.

“In recent weeks, we’ve exported petrol to Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and South Africa among others. Diesel has gone all over the world, and jet fuel is being heavily exported to European markets. Our products are already making their mark internationally,” he told the delegation.

“The facility is the vision of a Nigerian investor- Aliko Dangote, designed and built by Nigerians, and intended to serve the global market,” he added.

Commending the leadership of the Dangote refinery, Hideo described the facility as a wonder of modern technology. “He said that it is a point of pride that a Nigerian company not only designed but also built the world’s largest single-train refinery complex,” the statement added.

Edwin expressed the company’s willingness to collaborate through investment in technological innovations and business transactions.

“Even now, we have a lot of Japanese equipment inside both the refinery and the fertiliser plant. There are significant opportunities for collaboration, as we always seek the latest technology in any business we engage in. For instance, our cement plant laboratory is managed by robots, and we always embrace advanced technology. With Japan’s focus on technological innovation, there is ample scope for cooperation and for supplying various types of technology,” he added.

Edwin further stated that the Dangote Petrochemical project will significantly boost investment in downstream industries, generate employment, increase tax revenues, reduce foreign exchange outflows, and contribute to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

What you should know

Dangote Refinery has started exporting petrol to Cameroon, Angola, South Africa, and Ghana. This is achieved through partnerships with local oil companies in these countries.

Dangote’s export of high-quality petrol to African countries is a major blow to European exporters.

Dangote is also exporting diesel and jet fuel to European markets causing a disruption in global oil trades.

Recall that Standard & Poor Global’s trading experts recently predicted that the Dangote refinery would shake up international crude flows when it reaches full capacity. It is currently operating at about 50% capacity.

According to S&P Global, the Dangote refinery has delivered petrol, gasoline and jet fuel to various countries across West Africa, Asia and Europe.

From January to October this year, the refinery delivered petrol supplies to the Lome transhipment hub off Togo; and about 23,000 b/d of naphtha to South Korea.

Jet fuel produced by the refinery has also been exported to airports in Iceland, Tenerife and London’s Heathrow.