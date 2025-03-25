The Dangote Petroleum Refinery FTZ has delivered six vessels of about 1.7 million barrels of jet fuel to ports in the United States so far in March, according to according to ship-tracking service Kpler.

Reuters reported that another vessel carrying 348,000 barrels is expected to reach the Everglades terminal by the end of the month.

There is a recent surge in jet fuel exports to the United States, with Nigeria’s Dangote refinery emerging as a major exporter and a key player in the global energy market.

According to TankTiger, the surge in Nigerian jet fuel shipments into the U.S. has driven demand for storage tanks in Houston and New York Harbor, with requests in April averaging 700,000 barrels—five to six times the usual monthly demand.

Reuters noted that the 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) facility, Africa’s largest and one of the top 10 in the world, is pushing substantial fuel shipments to international markets, including North America.

Reuters reported that U.S. jet fuel imports have risen to their highest level in two years, potentially easing fuel prices ahead of the peak summer travel season.

The refinery, which is currently operating at around 85% capacity, is a major contributor to the influx of jet fuel to the U.S. market and is also competing with European refiners on gasoline exports.

Dangote refinery is reportedly taking advantage of a maintenance shutdown at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in New Jersey, U.S., while also challenging local producers in the world’s largest economy.

However, analysts suggest this window may soon close due to high U.S. inventories. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. jet fuel stocks reached 45.2 million barrels at the end of February, the highest for the month since 1999.

Challenges at home

Despite Dangote refinery’s disruption of the global oil and gas market, the company struggles to maximize gains at home, as it seems to be operating in an unfriendly business atmosphere.

Despite its large capacity and storage, importation of petroleum products continues. The Dangote refinery is currently in a legal battle with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over the latter’s continued issuance of import licenses to petrol marketers.

The company also struggles to get crude oil supply locally despite Nigeria being an oil-producing country. The company depends largely on U.S. crude to maintain adequate supplies of feedstock.

The federal government’s Naira-for-Crude arrangement to help local refineries get crude supplies in Naira has ended, even though it was inconsistent.

Nairametrics reported that the Dangote refinery has ended the sales of petroleum products to marketers in Naira, citing an imbalance between its sales proceeds and crude oil purchase obligations.

Analysts say the development may further put pressure on foreign exchange, and also lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products in the country.