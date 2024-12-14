The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that the global backlog for new aircraft orders has reached a record 17,000 planes, highlighting the severe impact of supply chain disruptions on the aviation industry.

It noted that at current production rates, clearing this backlog would take 14 years, double the six-year average recorded between 2013 and 2019.

In its latest industry outlook, IATA stated, “The backlog (cumulative number of unfulfilled orders) for new aircraft has reached 17,000 planes, a record high. At present delivery rates, this would take 14 years to fulfil, double the six-year average backlog for the 2013-2019 period.”

The association warned that these delays, caused by persistent supply chain issues, will continue to affect the aviation sector into 2025, raising costs and limiting growth.

“Average age of the global fleet has risen to a record 14.8 years, a significant increase from the 13.6 years average for the period 1990-2024,” the report further noted, underlining the challenges airlines face in modernizing their fleets.

IATA, however, noted that aircraft deliveries are expected to rise to 1,802 in 2025, up from an estimated 1,254 in 2024, but still far below earlier projections of 2,293.

More insights

The aging fleet places additional financial strain on airlines, with higher maintenance costs, increased fuel consumption, and greater capital needs to sustain older aircraft.

The report highlighted that as of December 2024, 14% of the global fleet—around 5,000 aircraft—remains parked, with 700 grounded due to engine inspections. Although the number of parked planes has improved, it remains 4 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels, equivalent to an extra 1,600 aircraft.

Leasing costs for narrow-body planes have surged 20–30% above 2019 rates, driven by heightened demand as airlines struggle to expand capacity amid delivery delays.

IATA also flagged a stagnation in fuel efficiency improvements, with no gains recorded between 2023 and 2024. This is a significant departure from the 1.5–2.0% annual efficiency improvements typically achieved between 1990 and 2019.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, called on manufacturers to urgently address supply chain issues, describing their impact as a “triple whammy” on airline revenues, costs, and environmental performance.

Load factors are at record highs, but the inability to expand fleets limits revenue potential.

Walsh stressed that these challenges hinder the aviation sector’s progress toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as newer, fuel-efficient aircraft remain delayed.

IATA warned that without a swift resolution of these issues, the industry’s recovery, profitability, and sustainability goals could face significant setbacks in 2025.