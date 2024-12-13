Lagos State Government has signed the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill into law to prohibit illegal organ harvesting.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), announced on Thursday at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja, that the newly signed laws, including the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill, are part of a broader effort by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to demonstrate commitment to the welfare, security, and prosperity of every Lagosian.

In addition to the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill, the other four new laws are the Consumer Protection Law, Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Law, Victims Assistance and Witness Protection Laws, and Fire and Rescue Service Law.

Pedro emphasized that these laws are not just milestones in Lagos State’s legislative journey but a clear demonstration of the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lagos remains a beacon of progress, justice, and opportunity in Nigeria.

Government’s commitment to citizens’ welfare

“As a government, our priorities have always been to address the immediate needs of our citizens, protect their rights, and ensure their safety, health, and prosperity,” he said.

He further explained that the recently signed laws address critical areas of public welfare, human rights, safety, and environmental sustainability, and are designed to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the state.

These laws pave the way for a more just, secure, and prosperous future for all residents of Lagos.

Enhancing consumer rights with the new consumer protection law

The Attorney-General further explained that the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency Law represents a significant step forward in enhancing consumer rights in the state.

He emphasized that, as Lagos continues to be a major hub of commerce, business, and trade, it is crucial to safeguard the interests of its residents.

Pedro highlighted the law as a major advancement in protecting consumers. “As Lagos thrives as a hub of commerce and trade, it is essential that the rights of our citizens are safeguarded,” he said.

He also outlined that this law empowers consumers to hold businesses accountable and ensures strict enforcement of their rights.

Severe penalties for violations under the consumer protection law

“Violation of this law attracts the power to seal premises selling hazardous products and imposes fine of up to N5 million for violations.

“Offenders may face penalties, including a custodial sentence of six months or a N500,000 fine, while subsequent offenders will receive stricter penalties, including fines of up to N750,000 and longer sentences,” he cautioned.

Regulating the organ harvesting Industry with the new human organ and tissue transplantation law

Pedro also discussed the Human Organ Harvesting and Tissue Transplantation Law, which addresses illicit organ trade and unethical medical practices.

He described the law as a groundbreaking framework for regulating organ harvesting and transplants in the state. It prohibits unauthorized organ harvesting and bans advertisements for the sale of human organs.

“This legislation protects individuals from exploitation and ensures medical procedures adhere to the highest ethical standards,” he said.

Violators risk up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of up to N10 million.

The Commissioner for Justice urged all residents to familiarize themselves with the new laws and actively engage in their enforcement, ensuring a more just and secure Lagos for all.