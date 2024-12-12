In this episode of The Novice, we dive into questions and issues that hit home—literally. Why are we paying so much for such small houses? If you’ve ever wondered why you’re spending millions on a flat in Lagos or Abuja that feels more like a box—with no space, poor ventilation, and lacking basic amenities—yet the prices are exorbitant and it has become the norm, you’re not alone. Is it inflation? Greedy agents? Or are Nigerians simply asking for too much while trying to secure a roof over their heads?

Join us as we discuss these pressing issues with Mr. Reggie, a seasoned real estate expert with years of experience navigating Nigeria’s housing market.

