Global malaria cases rise by 11 million in 2023, reaching an estimated 263 million, according to the World Health Organization’s latest report.

Despite the significant rise in cases, funding for malaria control efforts fell significantly short, with only $4 billion raised against the target of $8.3 billion set by the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria.

This funding gap has continued to hinder progress, especially in the WHO African Region, which accounts for many cases and deaths.

The report revealed that malaria claimed an estimated 597,000 lives worldwide in 2023, maintaining a similar death toll in 2022. Alarmingly, 95% of these deaths occurred in the WHO African Region, where access to essential prevention, detection, and treatment services remains limited.

“No one should die of malaria; yet the disease continues to disproportionately harm people living in the African region, especially young children and pregnant women,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Dr Tedros said an expanded package of lifesaving tools now offers better protection against the disease.

“Stepped-up investments and action in high-burden African countries are needed to curb the threat,” he stressed.

Progress toward malaria-free goals

Despite the challenges, the report highlighted notable achievements in the fight against malaria.

As of November 2024, 44 countries and one territory had been certified malaria-free, out of 83 malaria-endemic countries, 25 reported fewer than 10 cases annually, up from just four in 2000.

In the WHO African Region, malaria mortality rates have dropped by 16% since 2015. However, the 2023 mortality rate of 52.4 deaths per 100,000 population remains more than double the target of 23 deaths set for 2030.

The report outlined that funding for malaria control globally remains inadequate to reverse current trends, especially in high-burden African countries.

“In 2023, total funding reached an estimated US$ 4 billion, falling far short of the year’s funding target of US$ 8.3 billion set by the Global technical strategy,” It emphasized

The funding gap has led to significant shortfalls in the availability of insecticide-treated nets, medicines, and other lifesaving tools.

Weak health systems, inadequate surveillance, and emerging biological threats like drug and insecticide resistance further complicate efforts to curb malaria.

Strengthening commitments in Africa

In response to the growing malaria burden, Ministers of Health from 11 high-burden African countries—including Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda—signed a declaration in 2024.

The agreement pledges to strengthen health systems, improve coordination, and use strategic information to address the root causes of the disease.

Expanded tools offer hope

The report also highlighted that alongside stepped-up political commitment, the wider deployment of WHO-recommended tools is poised to drive further gains in malaria-endemic countries.

“As of December 2024, 17 countries had introduced malaria vaccines through routine childhood immunization. The continued scale-up of the vaccines in Africa is expected to save tens of thousands of young lives every year,” It concluded.

WHO urges countries to prioritize primary health care as the foundation of equitable and efficient health systems. Countries are encouraged to adopt strategies that address the root causes of malaria by addressing gender inequities and other determinants of health.

WHO is also calling for investments in robust data systems that are capable of monitoring health inequalities, including through the collection and analysis of data disaggregated by sex, age and other social stratifies.