The Federal Government, with support from the Global Fund, has deployed 333 Truenat devices nationwide to enhance and transform tuberculosis diagnostics across the country.

Mrs. Rita Akpakpan, Head of Laboratory Services at the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Program (NTBLCP), revealed the initiative during the 2024 National Tuberculosis Conference held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Akpakpan, the deployment of these devices is expected to revolutionize tuberculosis diagnostics, particularly in peripheral and underserved regions, by enhancing case detection rates and improving access to timely care.

“Nigeria accounts for 75% of the world’s ‘missing tuberculosis cases’ and 70% of missed drug-resistant tuberculosis cases, primarily due to limited access to rapid molecular testing in rural and remote areas,” Akpakpan explained.

Developed by Molbio Diagnostics, an India-based company, the Truenat system offers a portable, battery-operated, and solar-compatible solution tailored for point-of-care testing.

Akpakpan highlighted that Truenat has been proven to reduce diagnostic turnaround times significantly while increasing TB case detection rates.

She added, “This deployment will allow NTBLCP to test an additional 8,000 individuals daily, or two million more annually, helping reduce community transmission and ensuring early treatment.”

The Truenat device is particularly suited for resource-limited settings. Akpakpan explained that the device is compact, rugged, and dust-tolerant.

“It can operate efficiently in temperatures up to 40°C without air conditioning and has minimal biosafety concerns, making it ideal for Nigeria’s remote, high-temperature regions.”

The system detects tuberculosis and Rifampicin resistance by extracting, amplifying, and identifying specific genomic DNA, providing rapid and accurate results at the point of care.

Empowering healthcare with advanced diagnostic tools

Dr. Emperor Ubochioma, the Programme Management Unit Team Lead, highlighted the transformative impact of this initiative, saying,” This deployment equips our healthcare system with advanced diagnostic tools that reach hard-to-reach areas. We are confident it will significantly improve tuberculosis detection rates and treatment outcomes, reducing the burden of tuberculosis in our country.”

To ensure smooth implementation, Molbio Diagnostics and NTBLCP are conducting nationwide training sessions for end users, alongside the installation of the devices.

A milestone in supporting Nigeria’s tuberculosis fight

Mr. Sriram Natarajan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Molbio Diagnostics, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “The deployment of 333 Truenat devices in Nigeria marks a major milestone in our mission to provide innovative diagnostic solutions to underserved regions. We are committed to supporting Nigeria in its fight against tuberculosis and improving public health outcomes.”

Endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Truenat system also has the capacity to diagnose multiple infectious diseases, including HIV, Hepatitis, Malaria, and STIs.

“This innovation is paving the way for broader healthcare applications across Nigeria,” Natarajan added.

Addressing public health challenges

Experts have noted that with Nigeria intensifying its efforts to eliminate tuberculosis, the introduction of Truenat devices represents a bold step in leveraging technological advancements to address pressing public health challenges.

They believe that increased diagnostic capacity and access to advanced tools will enable the country to make significant strides in the fight against tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB).