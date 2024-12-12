The European Union (EU), in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and UNICEF, has launched a €40 million Strengthening Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health (SARAH) programme.

The initiative, unveiled on Wednesday, 11th December in Abuja, aims to enhance reproductive health outcomes for women and adolescents in Sokoto, Adamawa, and Kwara states.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, expressed gratitude to the EU for its support. Represented by Dr. John Ovuoraye, Director of the Gender, Adolescent, Social Health, and Elderly Division, Pate emphasized the programme’s importance in addressing Nigeria’s health challenges.

“This programme will help address many of the health challenges plaguing Nigeria. We are extremely pleased and grateful to the EU for answering the government’s call to pool resources, both domestic and international, to tackle health issues collectively,” Pate said.

EU’s support for health services

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Gautier Mignot, represented by Dr. Anthony Anyeke, highlighted the SARAH programme’s four-year duration and seeks to improve data collection, analysis, and utilisation to enhance healthcare delivery across the focal states

Mignot underscored the EU’s dedication to fostering accessible healthcare, informed decision-making, and fostering strong partnerships.

“Our wish is to continue advocating for accessible healthcare, informed choices, and strong partnerships fostered through effective coordination among stakeholders,” Mignot said.

He urged stakeholders to take proactive steps to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services for Nigerians.

State leaders express gratitude

Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina El-Imam, speaking on behalf of her counterparts from Sokoto and Adamawa states, expressed gratitude for the EU’s support and highlighted the programme’s potential impact.

“The size of this fund means we can make a significant impact on the lives of children, adolescents, women, and all Nigerians. We must ensure efficient utilisation of these resources to achieve tangible health outcomes,” El-Imam said.

More insights

UNFPA Deputy Country Representative, Mr. Koesson Kuawu, outlined the programme’s focus on gender-responsive and adolescent-inclusive healthcare.

“The programme strengthens the inclusion of gender and adolescent-responsive primary healthcare at the national level and enhances accessibility and utilisation of integrated quality services at state, LGA, and community levels,” Kuawu explained.

UNICEF Country Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, commended the programme for its alignment with Nigeria’s broader health agenda.

“This initiative is a significant investment in Nigeria’s present and future. It is about building a healthier, more resilient nation where every woman, adolescent, and child can thrive,” she said.