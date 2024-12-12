Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has successfully exported its first shipment of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Cameroon.

The milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership between Dangote Refinery and Neptune Oil, a leading energy company in Cameroon.

The details of this partnership and the successful export of the first PMS shipment to Cameroon were confirmed by Nairametrics.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, emphasized the importance of this development, stating,

“This first export of PMS to Cameroon is a tangible demonstration of our vision for a united and energy-independent Africa. With this development, we are laying the foundation for a future where African resources are refined and exchanged within the continent for the benefit of our people.”

Antoine Ndzengue, Director and Owner of Neptune Oil, described the partnership as transformative for Cameroon, highlighting its role in boosting energy security and supporting local economic growth.

“This partnership with Dangote Refinery marks a turning point for Cameroon. By becoming the first importer of petroleum products from this world-class refinery, we are bolstering our country’s energy security and supporting local economic development. This initial supply, executed without international intermediaries, reflects our commitment to serving our markets independently and efficiently.” he said.

Additionally, the collaboration is set to continue beyond the initial shipment, with both companies working to establish a sustainable supply chain that aims to stabilize fuel prices and foster economic growth in the region

What the first export of PMS from Dangote Refinery to Cameroon means

This landmark export highlights the growing capacity of Dangote Refinery to meet domestic energy demands in Nigeria while playing a pivotal role in the regional market.

With its vast processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Lagos-based refinery—the largest single-train refinery globally—is a flagship project of the Dangote Group, dedicated to redefining Africa’s energy landscape.

For Cameroon, the transaction signals a new era of energy independence. Neptune Oil, a leading energy company in the country, has positioned itself as a key player in ensuring reliable petroleum access.

By sourcing high-quality PMS directly from Dangote Refinery, Cameroon reduces its reliance on international intermediaries, strengthening local energy security and spurring economic growth.

This collaboration, however, extends beyond the initial shipment. Both companies aim to establish a robust supply chain that stabilizes fuel prices and creates broader economic opportunities across the region.

The partnership not only highlights a shared commitment to intra-African trade but also lays the groundwork for future collaborations that benefit the continent.