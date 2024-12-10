The World Bank has introduced a new fellowship program aimed at helping government officials harness data for more effective public administration.

The World Bank Government Analytics Fellowship Program, designed to bridge the gap between government-held data and decision-making, will offer specialized training to participants to improve government operations.

The program focuses on data-driven insights, helping participants utilize vast amounts of governmental data for smarter policy-making.

According to Global South Opportunities, the program is a collaboration between the World Bank’s Development Economics Vice-Presidency (DEC), the Development Impact Group (DIME), Governance Global Practice (GGP), Institute for Economic Development, and University College London (UCL).

The fellowship is intended for government officials who wish to learn how to apply data analytics to improve public governance.

Fellowship details and structure

The six-month fellowship combines in-person training with ongoing support. Participants will attend a two-week, full-time training session in Washington, D.C.

The training will include the Public Administration Forum and a Government Analytics course, providing hands-on experience in creating a Government Analytics project. This program will be led by senior experts from the World Bank and UCL, who will guide participants throughout the fellowship.

Benefits for participants

According to reports, the fellowship aims to provide government officials with the skills necessary to translate large data sets into actionable insights for more efficient public policy. This training is said to help fellows apply data-informed decision-making processes to their own governments.

Additionally, participants will have the chance to join a network of professionals, including government officials, academics, and data experts, to exchange ideas and collaborate on enhancing government operations.

Financial support for eligible countries

The World Bank informs that they will cover expenses for fellows from ODA-eligible countries, including travel, accommodation, and subsistence during the two-week training in Washington, D.C.

This financial support makes the fellowship accessible to a broader range of participants, particularly from lower-income countries.

The program’s blend of expert-led training and practical application aims to empower participants to drive systemic improvements in governance.

For more information on how to apply, interested officials can visit the World Bank’s official website.