The Nigeria corporate world has been rife with many activities – from launches, to appointments, to expansions, exits, and even takeovers.

These activities are threads of the fabric that have woven the corporate landscape of Africa’s largest economy.

Sadly, there are few documentations of these pieces of history, thus, these stories are left to remain in the memories of those who lived through them and most likely lost to the coming generation.

However, this is set to be changed as there is now a book that is weaving the threads of Nigeria’s corporate history – Nigeria Corporate Stories: Tales of Nigerian Boardroom Wins and Losses, Vol. 1 – one story at a time.

Written by finance guru, and renowned thought leadership expert in financial and macroeconomic matters, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, and published by Nigeria’s number one finance media house, Nairametrics Financial Advocates, dedicated to providing comprehensive financial, economic, and business content from Nigeria, this book is a must-read for everyone involved in the corporate workings of Nigeria or intends to be.

This Volume 1, now on sale on Amazon, is the first installment in the series, having six compelling stories. In the words of Kola Adesina, the Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, “Having served on the Boards of many companies, I have seen the triumphs and tribulations that define corporate leadership…. This book is celebration of the resilience, ingenuity, and audacity that define Nigerian enterprise. It is a tribute to the past, a guide for the present, and a beacon for the future….”

Going further, in the foreword to this book, Adesina writes, “…reading the first installment…. I found myself captivated, drawn in by the vivid storytelling that made even familiar tales feel fresh, nuanced, and gripping. Ugo has a remarkable way of recreating these events, as though he were a fly on the wall, privy to every whispered conversation and strategic manoeuvre.”

You might not want to take Adesina’s word for it (which you really should), but let me give you a peek into what to expect.

The six stories therein are as intense as they are instructive. For one, a story therein tells the incidents that led to the rise of HiTV. Remember this indigenous pay-TV that gave the monopolistic pay-TV a run for their money albeit briefly? Obi-Chukwu weaves the thread to this story from the beginning.

You may have lived through this period but how much do you really know? With vivid storytelling, learn what happened behind closed doors that led to the rise and fall of HiTV. Lessons are not only learnt from success stories but from failed efforts.

In yet another corporate story therein, you would read of a well-known banking guru who continues to make a name for himself. How did he rise? What incidents shaped him? Did he have setbacks? How is he continuing to make his mark in the high-stake banking terrain of Nigeria? Do not keep guessing. Know the details and be well-informed.

Get a copy of this book, Nigeria Corporate Stories: Tales of Nigerian Boardroom Wins and Losses, Vol. 1., and have a front-row seat to the rise and fall of Nigeria’s corporate giants, as well as a glimpse into the forces driving the nation’s economic future.