Bollywood’s much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule made a strong debut in Nigerian cinemas, raking in N26.8 million during its opening weekend.

According to the Nigerian Box Office report, the Telugu-language action drama ranked as the third highest-grossing film of the weekend.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise continues the gripping saga of its titular character, portrayed by Allu Arjun, and is helmed by acclaimed director Sukumar.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the movie boasts a massive budget of $2.8 million (₹450 crore), placing it among the most expensive Indian productions ever.

Released worldwide on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule has quickly set several box-office records. With an extended opening weekend tally of ₹829 crore (approximately $99 million), it has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films and the fourth highest-grossing Telugu movie of all time. Nigerian audiences have contributed to this milestone, further underscoring Bollywood’s growing appeal beyond its traditional markets.

What to know

The sequel was officially announced shortly before the release of Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021, with its subtitle Pushpa 2: The Rule revealed in August 2022. Initially, 10% of the footage was filmed concurrently with the first installment, but director Sukumar reworked the storyline, delaying principal photography until October 2022.

The film spans an impressive 200-minute runtime, making it one of the longest Indian movies ever made. Key elements include a high-octane soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Released in multiple formats, including IMAX, 4DX, and PVR ICE, the film leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver a visually immersive experience.

Bollywood’s growing presence in Nigeria cinemas

The success of Pushpa 2 in Nigerian cinemas highlights the increasing acceptance of Bollywood films within the country’s entertainment landscape. With a vibrant fanbase for Indian cinema and its distinctive storytelling, Nigeria has emerged as a significant market for Bollywood’s global reach.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office both locally and internationally, its performance shows the allure of grand storytelling, dynamic action sequences, and cross-cultural appeal.

It remains to be seen how the film’s trajectory evolves in the weeks ahead, but its early success positions it as a benchmark for Indian cinema’s global ambitions.