United Bank for Africa, through its Corporate Social Responsibility Arm, the UBA Foundation, on Monday, held its annual Garden Light-Up ceremony to kick-start the festive season.

The dazzling ceremony, held at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) head office in Lagos, brought together staff, customers, and well-wishers in a heart-warming display of joy, gratitude, and unity.

The Garden Light-Up, an annual tradition, represents UBA and its Foundation’s commitment to spreading cheer and fostering a sense of community during this special time of year. With festive decorations, brilliant lights, fireworks and lively music, the event serves as a beacon of hope and celebration, setting the tone for the season of giving.

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasised the bank’s dedication towards creating memorable experiences and its appreciation for the efforts of staff and customers throughout the year.

He reiterated that the annual Lighting ceremony is a symbol of hope for the coming year, the future and all the goodness it will bring into people’s lives.

He said, “As we approach Christmas, a time of love, we remember the spirit of giving and community. I would like to express gratitude to each and every one of you. We are happy and grateful for all your sacrifices and contributions, especially during what has been a difficult year.



“I am particularly grateful to the board of UBA, led by our own Chairman, Tony Elumelu. I would also like to thank the entire executive management team – including Our ED/CEOs from America, and all our management team. We appreciate the work they have done so far.

Alawuba explained that as the bank celebrates seventy-five years, it will continue to build a heritage that will last. “This ceremony is a reflection of our belief in the importance of family, unity, and giving back to the communities we serve. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and we look forward to an even brighter future, I therefore encourage each of you: when you go home, touch your neighbour’s life. By spreading kindness and light,” he stated.

The lighting ceremony was well-attended by UBA staff members and customers who were entertained with Christmas carols by the UBA Customer Fulfilment Centre’s choir. It ended with a guided tour around the UBA Foundation gardens on the Lagos Marina and fireworks.

Over the years, the UBA Foundation has been very active in creating sustainable development in its host communities and as part of its corporate social responsibility, the Foundation will be feeding tens of thousands of people across Africa during this festive season.

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, the Environment, Economic Empowerment and other Special projects.