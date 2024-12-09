The Boustany Foundation in Monaco has announced the availability of its Harvard MBA Scholarship for the class beginning in Autumn 2025.

The scholarship is open to candidates who are admitted to the Harvard Business School MBA program and covers up to 75% of the tuition fees, along with travel and accommodation expenses for an internship related to the program.

According to the Boustany Foundation, a non-governmental organization, the scholarship is awarded once every two years. The next scholarship will be awarded for the 2025 intake.

Scholarship details

The Harvard MBA program is a business education program. According to the details, the Boustany MBA Harvard Scholarship will provide financial aid to the selected candidate, covering 75% of the tuition fees.

It also includes support for travel and accommodation expenses related to an internship that takes place during the program.

Candidates must first be accepted into the Harvard MBA program before they can apply for the scholarship. The scholarship is available to applicants of any nationality.

Eligibility and application process

Reports inform that in order to apply;

Candidates must have an excellent academic background and be accepted into the Harvard MBA program.

Applicants must submit their curriculum vitae, a photograph, GMAT scores, and an acceptance letter from Harvard to the Boustany Foundation.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 31st, 2025. According to reports, shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews, and one candidate will be selected for the scholarship in June 2025.

Internship at Boustany Foundation

The recipient of the scholarship will be required to complete a two-month unpaid internship at the Boustany Foundation’s office in Monaco during the summer. The internship will cover travel, accommodation, and food expenses.

“Over the summer, scholars are expected to complete a two-month unpaid internship at our office in Monaco. Travel, food, and accommodation expenses related to the internship will be covered by the Foundation,” The organization stated.

The organization informs that the specific timing of the internship will be determined based on the scholar’s schedule and the Foundation’s needs.

During the internship, the scholar will work on various projects that align with the Foundation’s mission, such as raising awareness or proposing new scholarships. The specific project will be discussed on the first day of the internship and may be tailored to the scholar’s interests.

According to the organization, the scholarship also includes a summer internship at the Boustany Foundation’s office in Monaco. Interested candidates must apply by submitting the required documents by May 31st, 2025.

For more information about the scholarship and application details, visit the Boustany Foundation’s official website or contact the foundation directly at admissions@boustany-foundation.org