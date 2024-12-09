As an importer, you know the drill— sourcing the best products, juggling multiple suppliers, negotiating the best deals, and managing a complex supply chain. But what about the financial side?

Knowing how difficult international payments typically are, what do you do when you urgently need to make a high-volume payment to one of your suppliers in China and have a tight deadline to meet?

Introducing the Cedar Money Mobile App!

Imagine a world where you can manage all your cross-border payments on-the-go, from the palm of your hand.

That’s right, the Cedar Money App is now available for download on the App store and Google Play. So, no more juggling multiple devices or waiting till you’re able to log into your computer.

With the Cedar money app, you can:

Send and Receive Money Instantly: Need to make a quick payment? No problem. Send and receive high-volume business payment in real-time, right from your phone.

Track Your Payments: Keep an eye on your transactions and stay updated on their status, all on your dashboard.

Set Rate Alerts: Never miss out on a great exchange rate. Set alerts and get notified when your target rate is reached.

Earn Rewards : That’s right, you can earn $180 for each new business you refer to Cedar Money.

: That’s right, you can earn $180 for each new business you refer to Cedar Money. Access 24/7 Support: Need help? Need help? Our dedicated support team is just a tap away.

With just a few taps, you can effortlessly send and receive up to $30,000,000 to over 130 countries around the world.

Ready to experience the future of payments? Download the Cedar Money app today from the App Store or Google Play.