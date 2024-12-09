The Federal Government has reviewed the performance of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare from the first to third quarters of 2024, highlighting progress on the Renewed Hope agenda.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, this development on his X handle on Monday.

“With all due sense of responsibility, today we reviewed the performance assessment of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for the first to third quarters of 2024,” he stated.

The review session was organized under the supervision of the SAP/H-CDCU, led by Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy, Performance, and Delivery.

Dr. Pate noted that the assessment reflects a collective commitment to delivering on Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and advancing the transformative goals of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (NHSRII).

He highlighted that the Ministry’s strategy is guided by the 2014 National Health Act.

“We are driving a holistic reform agenda to build a national health system that is equitable, effective, efficient, responsive, and sustainable,” he explained.

While acknowledging the Act had been under-implemented for years, Dr. Pate pointed to renewed efforts since 2023 to prioritize its execution and adaptative strategies for improvement.

Shift towards action-oriented approaches

He explained the Ministry’s shift from the traditional 90% focus on planning to one centered 90% on action and real-time feedback, we have made tangible progress in a relatively short period.

While acknowledging gaps remain, Dr. Pate said tangible gains were achieved in dedication to saving lives, reducing physical and financial pain, and advancing Universal Health Coverage UHC.

“These strides reflect a balanced approach toward delivering immediate impact while laying the foundation for the long-term transformation of the sector,” he added.

Outlook for the future

Looking ahead, Dr. Pate reaffirmed the Ministry’s resolve in addressing remaining gaps, scaling innovative solutions, and building on these achievements.

“With the support of our partners and the trust of Nigerians, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver a health system that serves every citizen and fulfills the transformative vision of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he concluded.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda outlines a comprehensive framework aimed at transforming Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The agenda prioritizes reforms that seek to make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and effective for all Nigerians.

The agenda emphasizes the expansion of access to quality healthcare services for every Nigerian, regardless of their economic status.

However, during the 2024 Joint Annual Review (JAR) meeting, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare said challenges facing the sector, including Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rates.

He noted that the ministry’s data shows 172 local government areas account for half of the maternal deaths in the country, adding that targeting these areas with the best interventions will help us make tangible progress.