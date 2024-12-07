The Federal Government has published the final list of successful candidates for the 2023 Federal Fire Service (FFS) recruitment exercise.

This was revealed in a statement by Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), on Saturday in Abuja.

Ahmed disclosed that the list of successful applicants has been uploaded to the Board’s portal. those who passed the previous recruitment stages to verify their status by visiting cdcfib. Career from Monday.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to inform candidates who applied for recruitment into the Federal Fire Service to visit the Board’s portal from Monday, December 9, 2024, to check their status in the final stage of the recruitment process and download their invitation letter,” the statement read.

He further instructed successful candidates to print their invitation letters directly from the portal.

Documentation exercise details

The statement highlighted that the final documentation exercise will occur at the Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Center, Nigerian Correctional Service National Headquarters, Abuja.

“The documentation exercise will begin at 10 a.m. daily from Monday till Dec. 21, 2024,” Ahmed said.

Candidates are required to appear in white tops and shorts and bring along both the originals and photocopies of their credentials.

Ahmed also emphasized the importance of adhering to the specific instructions provided on the invitation letters.

“Applicants are also to ensure that they appear on the date indicated on their invitation letter and follow the information contained therein strictly,” he stated.

What you should know

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Nigeria was established in 1901 as the Lagos Police Fire Brigade and became an independent body in 1963 through an Act of Parliament. ‘

Its statutory responsibilities include fire prevention, firefighting, rescue operations, paramedical services, and information dissemination.

Following reforms in 2007, the FFS expanded its mandate to include regulating state and private fire services, ensuring compliance with fire safety standards, and overseeing fire education and mitigation efforts.

It also coordinates national emergencies and monitors the standardization of fire and rescue equipment in Nigeria.

Additionally, the FFS conducts fire risk assessments, enforces safety regulations in public buildings, and issues fire certificates. Its National Fire Academy provides training to enhance the capacity of fire services nationwide, emphasizing public safety and disaster preparedness.