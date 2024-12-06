Julius Berger has officially announced the election of Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh as the new Chairman of its Board, marking the beginning of a three-year term, effective from April 1, 2025.

The election took place in a board meeting and was announced on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) disclosure page by the company’s secretary, Cecilia Ekanem Madueke, ESQ, on December 6, 2024.

This significant leadership shift follows the forthcoming departure of Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, who has served with distinction as both a non-executive director and the Chairman of the Board.

As stated in the disclosure:

‘’This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the public that with effect from March 31, 2025, our inestimable Chairman, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON would exit the Board of Julius Berger.’’

In continuation:

“The Directors at the Board meeting held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, elected Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh as the Chairman of the Board for a term of 3 (three) years with effect from April 1, 2025.”

The company clarified that this transition is in full alignment with Julius Berger’s Succession Planning Policy, ensuring a smooth and orderly handover of leadership.

Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh’s profile

Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh is a seasoned professional with a solid academic and industry background, having graduated from the University of Exeter’s Camborne School of Mines in England with a Bachelor of Science in Minerals Engineering.

He also holds a Master of Science in Minerals Process Design Engineering from Imperial College, University of London.

Engr. Sheikh is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers and a member of several professional bodies, including NSE, COREN, the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, and an associate member of the Camborne School of Mines.

With over 35 years of experience across mining, oil, and gas industries, Engr. Sheikh has held various roles in both the public and private sectors. His career began at the Nigerian Mining Corporation in Jos, and he retired as Federal Permanent Secretary in July 2015.

Currently, he is the Executive Vice Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited and serves on the boards of Ezikel Refinery Limited, Nigserve Energy Services Limited, and Julius Berger Investments Limited.

Engr. Sheikh also sits on the Shareholder Advisory Council of Julius Berger International GmbH. He joined the Board of Julius Berger on July 1, 2019.

Company performance:

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC unveiled a strong financial performance for the period ending September 30, 2024, reporting an impressive 74.04% year-over-year growth in pre-tax profits.

The company’s total pre-tax profit for the nine-month period reached N26.1 billion, highlighting its strong financial health and continued growth.

On the revenue side, Julius Berger also posted significant gains, with a 53.03% year-over-year increase. Revenue climbed from N105.3 billion in Q3 2023 to N161.2 billion in Q3 2024, further solidifying the company’s upward momentum.

The recent election of Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh as Chairman is expected to drive further growth, helping the company maintain its positive momentum.