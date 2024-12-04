The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has revealed that foreign digital companies operating in the country, including Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, among others, paid a total of N2.55 trillion in taxes in the first half of this year.

The Agency disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Director of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, quoting data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NITDA specifically, commended Google, Microsoft, X, and TikTok for their compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

The Code which was issued jointly by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and NITDA outlines clear guidelines for promoting online safety and managing harmful content.

Regulation yielding positive results

While highlighting the impacts of the regulatory framework, NITDA noted that this has also boosted the government’s revenue through the payment of taxes by digital companies.

“Data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveal that foreign digital companies, including interactive computer service platforms and internet intermediaries (such as social media platforms) operating in Nigeria, contributed over N2.55 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion) in taxes in H1 2024.

“This significant increase in revenue underscores the role of robust regulatory frameworks in shaping compliance and driving revenue growth in the digital economy,” NITDA stated.

Code compliance report

Providing an update on the level of compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, NITDA said all the digital platforms have been making efforts to address user safety concerns in line with the Code and the platforms’ community guidelines.

The highlight of the overall statistics across all the platforms shows that:

The platforms received 4,125,283 (Four million, one hundred and twenty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-three) registered complaints in 2023.

Content takedown: 65.8 million

Content removed and re-uploaded after appeal by users: 379,433

Closed and deactivated accounts: 12.09 million

While commending the progress made, NITDA emphasizes the need for continued collaboration and innovation to address emerging challenges and ensure a safer and more responsible digital space.

What you should know

NITDA in June 2022 announced the Code, which seeks to regulate social media blogs and online publications.

Part of the Code dictates that internet platforms including social media must:

Act expeditiously upon receiving a notice from a user, or an authorised government agency of the presence of unlawful content on its Platform.

Act quickly to remove, disable, or block access to non-consensual content that exposes a person’s private areas, full or partial nudity, sexual act, deepfake, or revenge porn, where such content is targeted to harass, disrepute, or intimidate an individual.

Disclose the identity of the creator of information on its Platform when directed to do so by a Court order.

Provided that an order of this nature shall apply for the purpose of preventing, detecting, investigating, or prosecuting an offence concerning the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria, public order, security, diplomatic relationships, felony, incitement of an offence relating to any of the above or in relation to rape, child abuse, or sexually explicit material.