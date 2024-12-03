There was a time when unlimited data plans were like taboo in the internet service provisioning space in Nigeria.

But like the case of per-second billing, which appeared impossible in the early days of the telecom revolution, unlimited data plans have become regular offerings of many ISPs in Nigeria today, thanks to the intense competition in the market space.

With over 200 ISPs licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the four mobile network operators comprising MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, Nigerians now have more than enough choices when it comes to selecting a service provider.

While several ISPs claim to be offering unlimited data plans, not all are truly unlimited as some ISPs attach Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to their plans.

The FUP means that there is a certain threshold of your usage within the unlimited period where the speed you get becomes lower but you will continue to have access to the internet.

For instance, if your one-month unlimited subscription has a 40GB FUP, it means that you will enjoy the best speed until you use up 40GB, after which the speed you get is throttled.

In this report, Nairametrics looks at the ISPs including mobile operators currently offering unlimited data plans without FUP. These providers are ranked based on the current price of their cheapest monthly unlimited plan.

Here are the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria with the cheapest unlimited data plans as of December 2024:

10. Starlink

Elon Musk’s internet company, Starlink was issued an Internet Service Provider licence by the NCC last year. The company officially announced its operation in Nigeria in January 2023 and has grown to become one of the leading ISPs in the country today.

While Starlink had planned to increase its subscription plan in October, a pushback from the Nigerian Communications Commission has forced the company to maintain the status quo.

Starlink offers unlimited monthly internet service and its Residential Plan costs N38,000 with a speed of between 50Mbps and 200Mbps.

9. Swift Networks

Swift Networks is one of the leading ISPs in Nigeria. The company offers state-of-the-art broadband services for cost-effective and reliable deployment of a multi-service network, offering converged voice telephony, video conferencing, video surveillance, high-speed data transmission, and Internet access services over high-speed and reliable telecommunications pipe. While the company offers multiple capped data plans, it also has unlimited data plans at extra costs. Its cheapest truly unlimited package costs N30,500.

Unlimited Supreme

It costs N30,500 per month

Lasts 30 days

Unlimited speed

No FUP

8. Cyberspace Network Limited

Established in 1995 as an ICT company, Cyberspace deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure in 2014 with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers.

The company today offers a series of data plans to meet its customers’ needs. While most of its plans are capped, it has 2 unlimited plans targeted at its business customers. Its cheapest unlimited package is the Cyber Unlimited Classic.

Cyber Unlimited Classic

Subscription cost: N26, 232

Lasts 30 days

Unlimited data

No FUP

7. MTN

MTN is the largest mobile network operator in Nigeria by subscriber number. While the company currently offers different data packages for its 5G routers and 4G Mi-Fis, the plans are all capped. However, MTN is offering truly unlimited data packages through its fibre internet service.

The MTN fibre plans are speed-based and the cheapest costs N25,000 per month.

Cost of subscription: N25,000

Speed: 50 Mbps

Validity: 30 days

6. Airtel

Airtel Nigeria is one of the four mobile network operators in Nigeria that has distinguished itself with unlimited internet plans that are at par with the offerings of the core ISPs.

On the back of its 5G launch, Airtel early this year introduced speed-based unlimited data plans. Its cheapest unlimited plan on the Airtel 5G router costs N20,000 per month.

Unlimited 20

Monthly subscription cost: N20,000

Speed: 20 Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

5. Hoop Telecoms

Hoop Telecoms Limited was established in 2017 as a full Telecommunications Service provider. The company is today one of the few ISPs offering truly high-speed, unlimited data plans in Nigeria.

Hoop Telecoms currently has offices in 5 states of the country, and network/service coverage in 36 States of Nigeria and the FCT.

Its nationwide network rides on both its own built infrastructure and the infrastructures of its partners, leveraging multiple infrastructure swap arrangements. Its cheapest unlimited package is the Home Deluxe.

Home Deluxe

Subscription costs N15,500 per month

Speed: Up to 15 Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

4. iPNX

iPNX is the pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria. The company currently provides a number of solutions to various industries and market segments using industry-leading technology such as its Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) cable technology, core access network infrastructure, and fixed wireless radio services.

While the company also has capped data plans, its uncapped plans come at a premium with excellent speed. Its cheapest unlimited monthly package costs N14,635

Bronze Unlimited

Subscription cost: N14,635 per month

Speed: 15 Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

One-time set-up fee: N45,150

3. FibreOne

FiberOne is the largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider that is revolutionizing last-mile Internet in Nigeria by providing truly unlimited, top-quality Internet to offices and homes at a low price. The ISP distinguished itself by placing no boundary on its unlimited plan usage through FUP.

This means that the subscribers enjoy the same quality speed throughout their subscription period. Unfortunately, FibreOne service is currently available in only 3 major cities of the country, Lagos, Abuja, and Ilorin. Its unlimited data plans are speed-based and the cheapest of its plans is the SmartHome Plane.

SmartHome

Subscription cost: N13, 807 per month

Speed: Up to 25 Mbps

No FUP

Installation cost: N51,500

2. Ngcom

Ngcom is a network company authorized by the NCC to provide internet services across Nigeria. Ngcom Network Solutions is one of Nigeria’s leading Internet service providers offering unlimited services to residential and business users. The ISP currently has coverage in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Its cheapest unlimited plan is the FiberMax Liteplus.

FiberMax Liteplus

Monthly subscription cost: N13,110

Speed: Up to 15 Mbps

No FUP

1. Tizeti

TIZETI (wifi.com.ng) deploys unlimited internet to residential and business customers which allows customers to get the full benefit of the internet with no data or time caps. Its coverage areas include Lagos, Ogun, and Port Harcourt, and the company said it is expanding its network to cover the entire Nigeria.

Tizeti is one of the ISPs that offer different unlimited plans with no data cap, no usage threshold, and no limit on the number of devices that can be connected. Its cheapest unlimited plan is the Residential Unlimited.

Residential Unlimited

Subscription cost: N12,500 per month

Validity period: 30 days

Unlimited data

Attracts N100,000 one-time setup fee

Note: Aside from the cost, it is also important to check the areas of coverage, especially for the core ISPs before subscribing to their service. Most of the ISPs currently have coverage only in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt.

However, mobile operators like Airtel and MTN have wider coverage across the country.