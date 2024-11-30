The Lagos State Commissioner for the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, has raised concerns over the uncontrolled dredging activities in Lagos’ coastal areas.

Dredging is the process of extracting resources like sand and gravel for construction from the bottom of water bodies such as rivers, lakes, lagoons, or seas

The Commissioner issued this warning during a recent stakeholder forum held at the Ministry in Alausa, where he emphasised the environmental and infrastructural risks of unsanctioned dredging practices.

Hon. Alebiosu cautioned that improper dredging could result in severe ecological and infrastructural damage. Highlighting the depletion of sand reserves in the Lagoon

“There are far greater consequences to indiscriminate dredging than what appears on the surface. We risk saltwater intrusion into the lagoon, which is detrimental to the aquatic ecosystem, particularly fish species.

“Additionally, unauthorised reclamation activities could compromise the State’s Master plan. All reclamation projects must first be approved by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.”

He explained that the disruption of aquatic life and the ecological balance could have long-term repercussions for the state’s coastline, infrastructure, and urban planning efforts.

Sensitisation and regulatory measures

The Commissioner emphasised the urgent need for public education on the dangers of unapproved dredging and announced plans for intensified enforcement in 2025 to safeguard the Lagoon’s natural resources and aquatic life.

He noted that the Ministry would collaborate with relevant agencies to enforce stricter penalties and ensure that all reclamation and dredging projects align with the State’s urban development goals.

Drawing parallels with international scenarios, Hon. Alebiosu pointed to the challenges faced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which now imports sand from Australia due to the depletion of its natural reserves. He warned that Lagos could encounter similar issues if dredging activities remain unchecked.

“We must impose stiffer penalties on perpetrators of illegal dredging. Many of them lack understanding of the long-term consequences of their actions. With stricter enforcement measures, we can deter such practices and encourage compliance,” he added.

Waterfront infrastructure development

In a bid to elevate Lagos’ waterfront infrastructure to global standards, Hon. Alebiosu unveiled plans to modernize the state’s jetties and develop new tourist attractions.

“Significant steps are being taken to modernize our jetties. The aim is to give them a more contemporary and visually appealing design that will boost tourism and complement Lagos’ status as a metropolitan city,” Alebiosu stated.

He revealed that Lagos is working on its first-ever Lagoon-Front Beach, a project designed to attract global tourists and compete with destinations such as The Gambia. He also assured that the revamped jetties would feature contemporary designs to enhance their aesthetic appeal and functionality.