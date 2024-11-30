Domestic air travel fares in Nigeria increased by 1.28% in October 2024, reaching an average fare of N126,293.05 for a single journey, up from N124,752.07 in September 2024.

This month-on-month rise was the highest across all forms of transportation tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On a year-on-year basis, air travel fares saw a significant increase of 60.31%, rising from N78,778.38 in October 2023.

The data was obtained from the Transport Fare Watch report released by the NBS, which monitors transportation fare trends across various modes of travel.

“In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N126,293.05 in October 2024, showing an increase of 1.28% compared to the previous month (September 2024). On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 60.31% from N78,778.38 in October 2023,” the NBS report read in part.

When examining air travel trends regionally, the Southeast region recorded the highest average fare in October 2024, with passengers paying an average of N127,189.61.

This figure places the South-East at the top of the regional airfare rankings, slightly surpassing the South-West, where the average fare was N126,732.40.

The South-South region, on the other hand, had the lowest regional fare at N125,686.78.

In terms of state-specific air travel fares, Oyo State recorded the highest charges, with an average fare of N129,440.66 for specified routes, while Ekiti State had the lowest at N121,388.11.

More insights

The NBS Transport Fare Watch for October 2024 highlighted month-on-month and year-on-year trends across various transport modes, with shifts in pricing observed both regionally and at the state level.

For bus journeys within the city, fares increased by 0.98% month-on-month, from N899.31 in September to N908.15 in October 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, fares have declined by 18.72% from N1,117.30 in October 2023.

Regionally, the South-West recorded the highest fare for bus journeys within the city, with passengers paying an average of N949.48, while the North-East had the lowest fare at N873.60.

Across states, Taraba had the highest fare for bus journeys within the city, with an average of N1,161.86, followed by Zamfara at N1,148.01. In contrast, Adamawa recorded the lowest fare, with passengers paying just N451.85, followed by Abia with N455.05.

For intercity bus fares, the month-on-month increase was modest at 0.18%, with the average fare rising from N7,175.06 in September to N7,187.62 in October 2024. However, intercity bus fares have experienced a 22.12% year-on-year rise, from N5,885.68 in October 2023.

Regionally, the South-South recorded the highest fare for intercity bus journeys, with an average fare of N7,681.73, followed by the South-East at N7,378.71. The North-Central region had the least fare, with passengers paying N6,912.04 on average.

For motorcycle (Okada) transport, fares increased by 0.75% from N532.00 in September to N535.98 in October 2024. Year-on-year, Okada fares have gone up by 5.65%.

Regionally, the South-West recorded the highest motorcycle fare at N606.20, followed by the North-East at N568.53. The North-West had the lowest fare, with an average of N496.53.

In states, Lagos had the highest Okada fare at N929.04, while Anambra recorded the least fare at N320.90.

For water transport, fares saw a slight increase of 0.67%, from N1,470.00 in September to N1,478.09 in October 2024. Year-on-year, waterway fares have risen by 5.90%.

The South-South region recorded the highest water transport fare at N3,624.02, followed by the South-West at N1,456.82, while the North-East had the lowest fare at N844.76.

In states, Bayelsa had the highest water transport fare at N4,575.37, while Borno recorded the lowest at N477.75.