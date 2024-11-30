The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) urges bank customers to report ATM and branch cash withdrawal difficulties starting December 1, 2024, through designated state-specific phone numbers and email addresses.

The CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this directive during the 2024 Annual Bankers Dinner organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

Cardoso acknowledges cash availability issues at ATMs, which impact ordinary Nigerians. To address this, the apex bank will conduct spot checks on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and penalize underperforming institutions

“We recognize the ongoing challenges with cash availability at ATMs, which disproportionately affect ordinary Nigerians.

“To address this, we are conducting spot checks across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and will impose penalties on underperforming institutions.

“Effective December 1, 2024, customers are encouraged to report any difficulties withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs directly to the CBN through designated phone numbers and email addresses for their respective states,” he stated

He assured that guidelines with reporting procedures will be widely distributed to raise public awareness.

Regulatory compliance and penalties

Cardoso emphasized the need for compliance from all stakeholders, including Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Mobile Money Operators, and PoS agents, to enhance service delivery.

“I repeat, financial institutions found engaging in malpractices or deliberate sabotage will face stringent penalties,” he warned

The governor added that the apex bank would maintain a robust cash buffer to meet demand during high-pressure periods like the festive season.

To foster digital transactions and trust, Cardoso reiterated CBN’s commitment to addressing payment delays, particularly for vulnerable populations.

He explained that trust is fundamental to fostering digital transactions, and the CBN must take every necessary step to preserve that trust in payment systems.

Cardoso assured that Payment gateways for financial transactions will become better in 2025. Key initiatives under the Payment System Vision 2025 include:

Implementing an open banking framework.

Advancing contactless payment systems.

Expanding the regulatory sandbox.

Issuing revised guidelines for agency banking.

“Additionally, we will issue revised guidelines for agency banking and continue to strengthen electronic payment channels,” he stated

Anti-money laundering and financial system reforms

Cardoso disclosed that Nigeria aims to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list by Q2 2025.

He outlined plans to combat money laundering, cybercrime, fraud, and corruption, ensuring a sound financial ecosystem.

Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, President/Chairman of CIBN, praised the resilience of Nigeria’s economy and banking sector despite macroeconomic challenges. He highlighted steady GDP growth from Q1 to Q3 of 2024, attributing it to government policies and CBN initiatives.

“For example, the Nigerian economy continues to be more resilient and agile as shown in the steady growth from 2.98 per cent in Q1 to 3.19 per cent in Q2 and now 3.46 per cent in Q3 of 2024.

“The bank recapitalization exercise also attests to the fact that we are well on our way towards not only strengthening the financial sector but also supporting a $1 trillion economy envisaged by 2030,” he said.

Olanrewaju noted that the Nigerian banking industry has demonstrated resilience this year despite macroeconomic challenges, including rising inflation and exchange rate fluctuations.